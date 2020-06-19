 Friday, June 19, 2020 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

HCSO Investigates Racially Offensive Social Media Post

Friday, June 19, 2020

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was made aware on Friday of a racially offensive social media post suggesting taking violent actions toward those involved with Black Lives Matter.  

The HCSO initiated a fact finding investigation by its Criminal Investigations Division as well as a parallel internal investigation being conducted by our Internal Affairs Division.

The HCSO has made the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office aware of the post.

It is also coordinating investigative efforts with the local FBI Office and their specialized units.

There is not an employee who works at the HCSO by the name listed on the social media account therefore HCSO detectives are following all leads and utilizing forensic tools to identify and validate the source of the post. At this point, the suspect who placed the post has not been positively identified as an employee of the HCSO.

“This type of statement or conduct does not reflect our agency’s mission or values, nor will it be tolerated,” said Sheriff Jim Hammond.

As this is an ongoing criminal investigation, no further information or comments are available at this time.


Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Resigns After Publishing Controversial Post On His Facebook

A Bradley County Sheriff’s Deputy has resigned after publishing a controversial post on his personal Facebook that does not meet the level of professionalism expected of an employee of the BCSO. The post has since been removed from his Facebook profile. The post was published on the former deputy’s personal Facebook during the late hours of Thursday. By 10:45 a.m. on Friday, ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: FINANCE a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Protesting Should Not Be Done In Neighborhoods - And Response

I agree protestors, no matter their cause, have a right to peacefully protest in a designated area. When the protestors leave an appropriate area, such as Miller Park or Coolidge Park, and go to a neighborhood all bets are off. It’s time for the police to move in and arrest all of the protestors. Most of us have quarantined in our home for almost three months. Some yahoo with ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger’s Downward Spiral

So here comes this letter from a schoolteacher who, unfortunately, suffered a stroke and was rushed to the Erlanger emergency room just last week. I did not solicit this letter nor did I encourage it. It came as the result of several articles I have written this week about our region’s level one trauma center. Never in my life would I have dreamed in the past week what I have ... (click for more)

Sports

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: My 3 Top Mentors

According to Webster's, a mentor is one who, "teaches or gives help and advice to a less experienced and often younger person." I was extremely blessed to have had several great mentors in my life. Each and every one of them contributed in some way to my 50 plus years as a broadcast journalist and, while I had several wonderful people who I call "mentors," I have narrowed it down ... (click for more)


