Hamilton County Has 37 New Coronavirus Cases; State Adds 6 Deaths To Toll

Friday, June 19, 2020

Hamilton County had 37 new coronavirus cases, the Health Department reported on Friday. The new total is 2,102.

Deaths remain at 25.

 

Nashville had an additional death - an 84-year-old man with underlying health conditions. There were 7,696 confirmed cases of coronavirus - up from 7,550.

Memphis remains at 151 deaths and has 7,440 confirmed cases - up from 7,320.

Knox remains at five deaths with 609 cases - up from  573 cases.

Tennessee reported six new deaths to bring the total to 515.

 

There were 1,188 new cases of coronavirus. The new total is 34,017.

 

Twenty nine were hospitalized for a total of 2,238.

 

Bledsoe County remains at 614 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.


Bradley County is up to 314 cases - up by nine. There have been two deaths. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 247 and no deaths.

Marion County is at 48 cases. It has recorded two deaths. Sequatchie County is at 22 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 37 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 30 cases. Franklin County has 65 cases and two deaths.

McMinn County is at 172 cases and it has had a 15th death.


Monroe County is at 108 cases - up from 97, and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 32 cases.

 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,150 cases and now 49 deaths.

There are 767 cases in Williamson County and it has 12 coronavirus deaths. 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Commissioner Eley Says $39.5 Billion State Budget Is Prudent, Fiscally Responsible

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Resigns After Publishing Controversial Post On His Facebook


Commissioner Eley Says $39.5 Billion State Budget Is Prudent, Fiscally Responsible

State Finance Commissioner Butch Eley called the $39.5 billion budget passed by the Legislature on Friday prudent and fiscally responsible. The budget is about $1 billion less than the spending plan prior to the coronavirus pandemic slashed revenues. He said, “After deliberate negotiations, the Legislature passed a fiscally responsible spending plan centered around Gov. Bill ... (click for more)

Protesting Should Not Be Done In Neighborhoods - And Response

I agree protestors, no matter their cause, have a right to peacefully protest in a designated area. When the protestors leave an appropriate area, such as Miller Park or Coolidge Park, and go to a neighborhood all bets are off. It's time for the police to move in and arrest all of the protestors. Most of us have quarantined in our home for almost three months. Some yahoo with

Roy Exum: Erlanger’s Downward Spiral

So here comes this letter from a schoolteacher who, unfortunately, suffered a stroke and was rushed to the Erlanger emergency room just last week. I did not solicit this letter nor did I encourage it. It came as the result of several articles I have written this week about our region's level one trauma center. Never in my life would I have dreamed in the past week what I have

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77

Randy Smith: My 3 Top Mentors

According to Webster's, a mentor is one who, "teaches or gives help and advice to a less experienced and often younger person." I was extremely blessed to have had several great mentors in my life. Each and every one of them contributed in some way to my 50 plus years as a broadcast journalist and, while I had several wonderful people who I call "mentors," I have narrowed it down


