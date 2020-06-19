Hamilton County Has 37 New Coronavirus Cases; State Adds 6 Deaths To Toll

Hamilton County had 37 new coronavirus cases, the Health Department reported on Friday. The new total is 2,102.

Deaths remain at 25.

Nashville had an additional death - an 84-year-old man with underlying health conditions. There were 7,696 confirmed cases of coronavirus - up from 7,550.

Memphis remains at 151 deaths and has 7,440 confirmed cases - up from 7,320.

Knox remains at five deaths with 609 cases - up from 573 cases.

Tennessee reported six new deaths to bring the total to 515.

There were 1,188 new cases of coronavirus. The new total is 34,017.

Twenty nine were hospitalized for a total of 2,238.



Bledsoe County remains at 614 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.





Bradley County is up to 314 cases - up by nine. There have been two deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 247 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 48 cases. It has recorded two deaths. Sequatchie County is at 22 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 37 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 30 cases. Franklin County has 65 cases and two deaths.



McMinn County is at 172 cases and it has had a 15th death.



Monroe County is at 108 cases - up from 97, and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 32 cases.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,150 cases and now 49 deaths.



There are 767 cases in Williamson County and it has 12 coronavirus deaths.