 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Judge Denies Restraining Order Seeking To Block Final City County Budget Vote On Tuesday Night

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

Chancellor Jeff Atherton on Tuesday afternoon denied a restraining order seeking to block the City Council from a second and final vote on the upcoming 2020-2021 budget just a few hours later.

 

“Iin regard to the petition for relief that is being asked for as a temporary restraining order, this court denies the petition for a temporary restraining order,” said Chancellor Atherton.

 

The judge also denied an injunction and said the plaintiffs will have to pay the court costs.

 

Courtenay Gillean Cholovich filed the injunction without an attorney.

During Monday’s demonstration at Miller Park, she told why she was seeking to block the proposed budget.

 

“We observed that City Council actually violated what we see as several state and local statues in accordance for how they are supposed to give public notice,” said Ms. Cholovich. “Yes, the public knows there is a Council meeting every Tuesday, but Mayor Berke’s alternate budget was not announced until the day before.

 

“It wasn’t even announced by City Council they were bringing it on to the agenda. So that’s a huge violation, since they aren’t supposed to be able to take that vote, and that is a state statute under the Sunshine Law.”

 

The new budget allocates $150,000 from the office of the police chief into the new Office of Community Resilience.

 

City Councilwoman Carol Berz said she favors pushing ahead with the budget while continuing to deal with concerns brought forth by the protesters.

 

She said, "I say to the protesters that you have done a good job protesting and getting your point across. I might have used different language, but you have First Amendment rights."

 

Councilwoman Berz said the city is required to pass a budget by the end of the month and that would be better than to operate on a continuation budget.

 

She said she wanted to see the city get involved in such issues as pay equity, living wage, minimum wage, having a functional public transportation system, affordable day care, healthcare and mental health.

 

Councilwoman Berz said, "I want to look at collaborative conferencing. We can't do that unless we get off the dime and get the new budget passed."


June 23, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

June 23, 2020

7th Patient Dies At NHC-Rossville; Outbreak Affects 60 Residents, 29 Staff

June 23, 2020

More Inmates And Jail Staff In Bradley County Test A-Symptomatic Positive For COVID-19


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A seventh patient has died after a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Rossville. Four other patients at NHC-Rossville on McFarland Avenue have been transferred to the hospital. There ... (click for more)

All inmates at the Bradley County Jail have been offered testing for COVID-19, returning with 32 a-symptomatic positive test results. Additionally, seven corrections officers and one contracted ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

7th Patient Dies At NHC-Rossville; Outbreak Affects 60 Residents, 29 Staff

A seventh patient has died after a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Rossville. Four other patients at NHC-Rossville on McFarland Avenue have been transferred to the hospital. There have been 60 patients and 29 employees test positive for the virus at the facility. Officials said 31 patients at the nursing home have active cases, while 18 have recovered. Twenty ... (click for more)

Opinion

Opportunities For Chattanooga's Next Mayor

Moses Freeman Jr. recently asked what Chattanoogans are looking for in their next mayor. Living outside Chattanooga city limits and ineligible for elected office, I offer these ideas for the next mayor of Chattanooga to pick up and run with. Hopefully aspiring mayoral and council candidates will consider to add them to their campaign platforms. Chattanooga Plan Part A - East ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! It's That Rachel!

In the past two weeks, as I have read hundreds of letters from Erlanger’s “real champions” and dozens more who have convinced our community our dear Baroness is in dire need of chemotherapy and strong bolts of radiation, everywhere you look at our quagmire I find hands reaching for help. Over the weekend it was learned the hospital’s biggest antagonist – Chief Nursing Executive ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Wharton Named To NCAA Division I FBS AD Association Executive Committee

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton was recently named to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Executive Committee. Wharton begins a three-year term as the representative of the Southern Conference on the committee, which is now in its 27 th year. The FCS ADA's ... (click for more)

Owens Tops Mississippi Clash Worth $15,000

Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn. built up a big enough lead over Georgian Shane Clanton Saturday night to earn the $15,000 payday for the "Clash at the Mag" feature with the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model series. Dropping back to third once during the 100 lapper race, when a slower race car stalled his momentum, Owens (# 20) rallied a few laps later and never looked back en-route to his 8th ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors