Judge Denies Restraining Order Seeking To Block Final City County Budget Vote On Tuesday Night

Chancellor Jeff Atherton on Tuesday afternoon denied a restraining order seeking to block the City Council from a second and final vote on the upcoming 2020-2021 budget just a few hours later.

“Iin regard to the petition for relief that is being asked for as a temporary restraining order, this court denies the petition for a temporary restraining order,” said Chancellor Atherton.

The judge also denied an injunction and said the plaintiffs will have to pay the court costs.

Courtenay Gillean Cholovich filed the injunction without an attorney.

During Monday’s demonstration at Miller Park, she told why she was seeking to block the proposed budget.

“We observed that City Council actually violated what we see as several state and local statues in accordance for how they are supposed to give public notice,” said Ms. Cholovich. “Yes, the public knows there is a Council meeting every Tuesday, but Mayor Berke’s alternate budget was not announced until the day before.

“It wasn’t even announced by City Council they were bringing it on to the agenda. So that’s a huge violation, since they aren’t supposed to be able to take that vote, and that is a state statute under the Sunshine Law.”

The new budget allocates $150,000 from the office of the police chief into the new Office of Community Resilience.

City Councilwoman Carol Berz said she favors pushing ahead with the budget while continuing to deal with concerns brought forth by the protesters.

She said, "I say to the protesters that you have done a good job protesting and getting your point across. I might have used different language, but you have First Amendment rights."

Councilwoman Berz said the city is required to pass a budget by the end of the month and that would be better than to operate on a continuation budget.

She said she wanted to see the city get involved in such issues as pay equity, living wage, minimum wage, having a functional public transportation system, affordable day care, healthcare and mental health.

Councilwoman Berz said, "I want to look at collaborative conferencing. We can't do that unless we get off the dime and get the new budget passed."