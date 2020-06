A ninth patient has died after a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Rossville.

Four other patients at NHC-Rossville on McFarland Avenue have been transferred to the hospital.

There have been 60 patients and now 31 employees (up two) test positive for the virus at the facility.

Officials said 23 patients at the nursing home have active cases, while 24 have recovered.

There have been 26 employees who have recovered.