Bradley County Sheriff's Office Says TBI 2019 Crime Report Shows Its Improvements

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office cleared 68.56 percent of all offenses reported in 2019, according to the annual Tennessee Bureau of Investigation crime statistics report. With 1,666 cleared of the 2,430 reported offenses in 2019, the BCSO reports a 68.56 percent clearance rate for the year.

The TBI annual crime statistics report for agencies across the state was released on Thursday which showed an overall 2.17 percent improvement for total cleared cases compared to 2018.

Of the 68.56 percent overall clearance rate includes an 87.19 percent clearance rate of all reported Crimes against Persons, a 48.94 percent clearance rate of reported Burglaries and a 60.19 percent clearance rate of reported Thefts from Motor Vehicles.

“I am very pleased with the results we received from the TBI,” says Sheriff Steve Lawson. “I believe that this two percent increase in cleared cases from 2018 to 2019 speaks to the exceptional teamwork of our county’s law enforcement. From dispatchers to patrol officers, from detectives to corrections officers — we can’t do this job without each player doing his or her part and doing it well. This 68 percent clearance rate represents a team of dedicated public servants who are focused on getting better everyday.”

The TBI’s state wide report can be viewed here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/tbi/documents/CrimeInTennessee2019.pdf