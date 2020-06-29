 Monday, June 29, 2020 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Pachyderm Club Hears From District 1 School Board Contenders

Monday, June 29, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus
- photo by Joseph Dycus

District One’s school board battle pits the longtime incumbent Rhonda Thurman against the newcomer Stephen Vickers. The downtown Pachyderm Club hosted a forum between the two, an event moderated by Linda Moss Mines. The two candidates discussed their views on a wide range of topics pertaining to the education of District I's children. Both agreed that children should go back to school in the fall, but had different opinions on how the county should go about implementing a plan.

 

“If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask,” said Ms.

Thurman. “If you want your children to wear a mask, then have them wear a mask. This is where I get into personal responsibility. If this is what you want to do, then you can do it. But we did not postpone schools after 9/11, and we did not postpone schools after Pearl Harbor. So we can do this.”

 

Ms. Thurman said that if a family does not feel comfortable sending their child to school, then that family has the choice to do online schooling or homeschooling. Mr. Vickers advocated for a flexible approach, citing the varying circumstances each student finds themselves in.

 

“We have to take considerations since right now we’re in phase three of a four-phased approach,” said Mr. Vickers. “If you have that compromised person at home, or if the child is compromised, we have to take that into consideration. But I agree that our kids need to be outside and be active.”

 

Both Mr. Vickers and Ms. Thurman were in agreement that a tax increase would not be wise in a post-COVID world. Mr. Vickers said everyone has had to, and will continue to need to “live within our means,” as he said every “corporation and company has suffered in one way, shape, form or fashion.” He also said that plans could quickly change, and whoever is elected should need to be able to “move on a dime.” Ms. Thurman also opposed any sort of tax increase.

 

“There’s lots of things you have to consider other than someone just getting a raise,” said Ms. Thurman. “My thing has always been, if you get a raise, will that make you a better teacher? If it does, I don’t even know which one we should fire so someone can come in and take your place. You do your best job for the amount of money you’re being paid, and if there’s extra money left over, then maybe (teachers will get raises).”

 

Both candidates also agreed that investing in vocational training would be a fantastic idea. Ms. Thurman bemoaned the current push to get every high school graduate to go to college. She said the different vocational training sites are too spread out at the moment, and Ms. Thurman said she would like to see them all take place at a single campus or location.

 

“I started out and worked for 10 years as an electrician, so I started out digging ditches and wiring. I kept pushing myself and moving up and was a project manager,” said Mr. Vickers. “We have to have vocation, because we all need an oil change, a haircut. Not everyone needs to be in college and not everyone has the desire to do structured ideas in college.”

 

Ms. Thurman said, “I’m not afraid to state the obvious. Some people are so politically correct, they just try to appease this group or group. I don’t have anyone to appease. I don’t ask the teacher’s union what they want because I don’t care, and I don’t ask anyone else because I don’t care. When I got to the school board meetings, I have researched what I am going to vote on and have made the phone calls I’ve needed to make.”

 

Meanwhile, as a data analyst for T-Mobile, Mr. Vickers consistently referred to looking at information and data when making decisions. In addition to this, he told the Pachyderm Club he has a “vested interest” in District One’s schools, as he has a son who goes to Soddy Daisy Middle School.

 

Both school board candidates agreed that charging hundreds of dollars to play athletics in District One is not something they support.

 

 


June 29, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

June 29, 2020

Pachyderm Club Hears From District 1 School Board Contenders

June 29, 2020

Georgia Reports 2,207 New Cases, 6 More Deaths


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

District One’s school board battle pits the longtime incumbent Rhonda Thurman against the newcomer Stephen Vickers. The downtown Pachyderm Club hosted a forum between the two, an event moderated ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,784 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - six more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 79,417- ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Pachyderm Club Hears From District 1 School Board Contenders

District One’s school board battle pits the longtime incumbent Rhonda Thurman against the newcomer Stephen Vickers. The downtown Pachyderm Club hosted a forum between the two, an event moderated by Linda Moss Mines. The two candidates discussed their views on a wide range of topics pertaining to the education of District I's children. Both agreed that children should go back to ... (click for more)

Opinion

1 Step Forward Then 2 Steps Back

I am hoping from the bottom of my heart that the intolerant and vile individual that threatened to burn down Shuford’s BBQ will be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law. I also hope reparations will be ordered by the courts for the disruption of this small local business who has been serving Chattanooga successfully for over 30 years. This hypocrite just proved they ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Weekend Leftovers

As this week we prepare to celebrate America’s Independence on Saturday, I find my desk is groaning under the weight of things I must share, so please indulge my need to serve some leftovers lest they turn stale and be forgotten. The most horrifying story of the month, which ends Tuesday night, came on Sunday when the lead story on Chattanoogan.com blared: “BBQ Restaurant Cancels ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland State Golf’s Wes Spillers Wins Cookeville City Amateur

Cleveland State Golf’s Wes Spillers had a very memorable weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The NJCAA All-American golfer participated in the Cookeville City Amateur at Tennessee Tech University’s Golden Eagle Golf Club in his hometown of Cookeville, Tn. and took the crown, placing first overall in the event. However, the win was extra meaningful to Spillers and his family as ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Remembering The Great Buck Johnson

I never knew what Buck Johnson's real name was. I finally found out when I read his obituary on Sunday morning. Clay Mills Johnson served the Chattanooga community as a well-respected educator, coach and principal for 30 years before retiring in 1979. But retirement was the furthest thing in Buck's mind. You see in the later years of his educational career, Buck had begun to work ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors