 Wednesday, June 3, 2020 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Miller Park Protest Leader Has Criticism For Handling Of Arrest Of Man With AR-15 Semi-Automatic Rifle

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

Demonstrators went to the West Side and back to Miller Park during Tuesday’s peaceful march, with no arrests during the demonstration. Like in other cities, this demonstration was a reaction to the death of George Floyd, who died while being held down by a Minneapolis police officer. Organized by community activist and artist Cameron Williams, the event began in Miller Park, where Trevan Young had been forcefully arrested the night before and found to be carrying an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

 

“Eyewitnesses told me that nine police jumped on him, and the police force were out here strong to protect the protesters,” said Mr.

Williams. “But over-aggression is the last thing we want to see, even if they’re in the wrong, we just want to be treated fairly.

 

“The greatest country is America because we have freedom of protest, and when we’ve seen protest in recent history, people are armed to the teeth. And often if they’re white, we see them move with impunity and even have escorts or being helped. But even before they found out he was able to carry, he was apprehended and treated with aggression, and they didn’t do their due diligence to find out he is a veteran, he is able to carry a weapon, and his weapon wasn’t even garnished.”

 

Mr. Williams said he prefers for protesters to choose to keep their guns at home. He wished for the protesters to present themselves as peaceful and unthreatening, but he said that choice should be left up to the individual.

 

“I am totally for the second amendment, so bringing your weapon is totally your choice,” said Mr. Williams. “But I would like to see solidarity on the protest side with no weapons, showing them that we are peaceful and mean no harm, but at the same time I do believe we should protect ourselves and practice our constitutional rights.”

 

Mr. Williams also gave a list of “demands” the protesters had for the city. These include taking some funds from the police (which he said take up over half of the city budget, although in 2021 it will take up around 28 percent of the proposed 2021 budget), and using those funds to invest in “the community, housing, education, and YFD centers.”

 

“We’re demanding you free all of the non-violent and victimless criminals who are affected by COVID or are at risk,” said Mr. Williams. “And decriminalize marijuana, because people are getting rich across this country and making millions and billions of dollars off it, while we’re still locking up brothers and sisters up for having dime bags.”

 

After this the demonstrators embarked upon a march to the College Hill Courts community. In between there, they made a stop at the Courthouse, where hundreds chanted slogans like “I can’t breathe” and “Say his name………..George Floyd” on the courthouse steps.

 

CPD officers Danna and Nathan Vaughn marched with the crowd, with Danna Vaughn notable for taking a knee with protesters the night before. The group of hundreds made their way down Market Street and then to Carter Street, where they walked through College Hill Courts. From there, they circled back to Miller Park, where Mr. Williams closed out the demonstration with a few words.

 

“This is the easy part. This is when you’re fired up with your brothers and sisters and you’re marching,” he said. “Now is the hard part and when the hard work begins.”

 

He said, “We’re going to be organizing until we see change, so if that means a week, a month, a millennium, we’re going to be organizing.”

 

After this, the crowd slowly began to disperse.


June 3, 2020

Tennessee Intervenes In Navigable Waters Litigation In California

June 3, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

June 3, 2020

Local Pastors Partner With Hamilton County Health Department And Community Foundation Of Greater Chattanooga To Offer Community Testing


Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has joined a 23-state coalition "to protect Tennessee property owners, farmers and energy producers." He said the motion to intervene, filed late Monday, ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A coalition of local pastors announced on Wednesday a partnership with the Hamilton County Health Department and the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga to launch COVID-19 testing sites ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tennessee Intervenes In Navigable Waters Litigation In California

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has joined a 23-state coalition "to protect Tennessee property owners, farmers and energy producers." He said the motion to intervene, filed late Monday, seeks to ensure the court considers Tennessee’s interests and that of its coalition partners when it decides a challenge brought by a separate group of attorneys general led by New York ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos Again To Demetrus Coonrod

In the aftermath of the tragic death of the young man in Minneapolis, Democrats and their sycophants in the media are carrying on the biggest scam perpetrated on the American people since LBJ with his Great Society and Tonkin Gulf incident in 1965. Thanks to Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod for publicly standing up to black on black crime, especially homicide, yesterday. Once again ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Get Mad! I Am Too

I do not believe “Black Lives Matter.” Rather, I believe “All Lives Matter.” And using the latter over the former, I am mad too. The rioting that is taking place all over America is against the law. It restricts my freedoms, bridles my trusts, is contrary to my beliefs, and – if it still matters – is blatantly unconstitutional. That the President of the United States has no choice ... (click for more)

Sports

Vol Great Johnny Majors Dies At 85

Johnny Majors, a star running back for the University of Tennessee who later coached the Vols for 15 years, has died a few days after his 85th birthday. His wife, Mary Lynn, said, "It's with a sad heart that we make this announcement. John passed away this morning. He spent his last hours doing something he dearly loved: looking out over his cherished Tennessee River." Majors ... (click for more)

NASCAR Cup Series Coming To Nashville Superspeedway In 2021

In a surprise announcement by Dover Motorsports, Nashville Superspeedway in Wilson County will reopen in 2021 and its race schedule will include a race from NASCAR’s premier Cup Series. The Cup Series hasn’t competed in the Middle Tennessee area since 1984, when the last Cup race ran at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. A “very tentative” date of June 20, 2021 has been set for ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors