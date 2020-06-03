Georgia Has 21 New Deaths From Coronavirus, 687 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 2,123 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 21 more since Tuesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 48,894, - up from 48,207 - an increase of 687.

Hospitalizations are at 8,419 - up 85 since Tuesday.

Whitfield County is has 17 new cases for a total of 408, and still seven deaths. Officials said 28 have been hospitalized.



Walker County is now reporting 171 cases, up nine, and no deaths. Three have been hospitalized. Dade County has two new cases at 39 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 145 cases, an increase of three, and no deaths. Ten have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has no change at 25 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 496 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 281 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 170 cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,688 cases and 244 deaths - up 10. Cobb County has 3,097 cases and 186 deaths. There are now 3,874 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 122 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 4,063 cases and now 135 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,790 cases and is at 149 deaths.