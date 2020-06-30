Health Department Warns Of Possible COVID Exposure At Central, Hixson Graduations

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with Hamilton County Schools, is notifying the community about potential COVID-19 exposures that occurred at the Central High School and Hixson High School graduations this past Saturday.

Officials said, "Case investigations have revealed that each event had a person in attendance while in their infectious period.

In both incidences, the individual was an audience member and sat in the stands. They were not students on the field. It is recommended that anyone who attended these events get tested and monitor their symptoms."

For a link to COVID-19 symptoms, visit CDC.

Free Health Department testing opportunities are available each day this week through Friday from 7AM to 11AM at Brainerd High School.

Health Department testing sites will be closed Saturday and Sunday for the holiday weekend and will resume testing the following week at East Lake Academy.

“We can’t stress enough how vital it is to stay at home if you are sick,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “If you are having any respiratory symptoms or you have tested positive, stay home, do not go out into public.”

She said the July Fourth holiday weekend "brings opportunity for family and friends to celebrate our national holiday, yet it brings further occasion to spread the COVID-19 virus."

The Health Department urges everyone attending or organizing such an event to have protocols in place to:

· If you are organizing an event, have masks available. Masks are available at the Health Department for pick up during hotline hours.

· Maintain social distance of 6 feet

· Wear masks when not eating

· Wash hands often and have hand sanitizer available

· Do not attend any functions if you have had any contact with a person known to be positive with COVID-19 or if you are sick with any respiratory symptoms

· Restrict attendance to as few people as possible.

Response to testing in our community continues to be robust. This past week, from Monday, June 22 through Sunday, June 28, the Health Department tested 2,817 individuals at the school and church testing sites at East Lake Academy, Hardy Elementary and Greater Tucker Baptist Church. The Health Department thanks the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga for funding the church testing sites. This Monday and Tuesday, the Health Department’s testing site at Brainerd High School processed a total of 923 tests in two days.

For more information, please call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383. Do not call Hamilton County Schools for information related to COVID-19 exposures.

Visit these additional Health Department COVID-19 resources:

· COVID-19 hotline: (423) 209-8383

· English Facebook page: https://www.facebook. com/HamiltonTNHealthDept/

· Spanish Facebook page: https://www.facebook. com/SaludHamiltonTN/

· Press Briefings: https://www. youtube.com/user/ HamiltonCountyTN

· YouTube English: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCCkF8VUBQFLiJoxh8Sk10mA

· YouTube Spanish: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCwHuLpBFuLOf6hDTOCFbfyQ

· COVID-19 Testing Calendar: http://health.hamiltontn.org/ AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID- 19)/ HealthDepartmentAffiliatedFREE TestingSitesinHamiltonCounty. aspx

· Website: http://health.hamiltontn.org/