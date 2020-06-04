 Thursday, June 4, 2020 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

FEMA Contacting Some Survivors For Home Inspection

Thursday, June 4, 2020

FEMA is attempting to schedule a remote home inspection for some residents of Bradley and Hamilton counties who reported damage from the April 12-13 tornadoes, but has been unable to reach them.

After registering for federal disaster assistance, it is important that FEMA be able to contact you. Be aware that phone calls from FEMA may appear to come from unidentified numbers and make sure that FEMA has your current contact information.

FEMA has sent letters, made phone calls and sent text messages to some applicants to schedule the home inspection, to be conducted over the telephone, so the application can continue to be processed. If an applicant fails to respond to the letter, phone call or text, FEMA is unable to proceed with the application.

If the applicant has a mobile phone, the FEMA inspector will make contact via text. The text message identifies the inspector and asks the applicant to schedule a phone call. The applicant is asked to have their FEMA registration number available for verification when the call takes place.

Applicants are urged to pay attention to communications from FEMA. If they have questions, they can call 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) and speak to a FEMA specialist.

When calling applicants, FEMA specialists will have the applicant’s FEMA identification number, telephone number and address of the damaged property. They will not ask for money; there is no charge to apply for FEMA assistance. The deadline for application is June 23.

For more information on Tennessee recovery, visit the FEMA disaster web page, https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4541  and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency website, https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/tema.html.


