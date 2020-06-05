2 Killed In I-75 Crash Involving Fleeing Stolen Vehicle Suspect And 2nd Vehicle

Two people were killed in a crash on I-75 on Thursday night involving a fleeing stolen vehicle suspect and another car that he struck.

According to Sheriff Gary R. Sisk, on Thursday, at approximately 10:40 p.m. the Catoosa County Sheriffs Office was assisting the Ringgold Police Department to locate a vehicle that had just been stolen from the Circle K convenience store at Smitherman Road and Battlefield Parkway.

Deputies spotted the vehicle, and the Ringgold Officer initiated a traffic stop, at which time the suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed onto Interstate 75 northbound. Deputies attempted to catch up to the vehicle; however, they were never able to get within 200 yards of it before the suspect vehicle hit another vehicle, causing it to roll over and come to rest in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 before the state line.

The suspect in the stolen vehicle and the driver of the other vehicle did not survive the crash.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.