Hamilton County Businesses Allowed To Expand Operations With Updated Guidelines

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced on Friday that businesses throughout Hamilton County can expand their operations as of Friday, with updated guidelines while still practicing social distancing.

The Hamilton County Health Department is ordering the expanded operations based on the authority delegated by Governor Bill Lee through the Tennessee Pledge.

Close contact businesses may now perform beard shaving/trimming and facials while conforming to guidance outlined in the Tennessee Pledge. Additionally exercise facilities may now utilize locker rooms, showers and lockers but with increased sanitization as described in the Tennessee Pledge.

Exercise facilities may also now increase customer occupancy while still maintaining social distancing of at least six feet. The Tennessee Pledge also encourages non-contact recreation participants to continue to wear face masks while engaging in no- contact recreation activities, as should people attending attractions, large venues and large community events.