Hamilton County Businesses Allowed To Expand Operations With Updated Guidelines

Friday, June 5, 2020

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced on Friday that businesses throughout Hamilton County can expand their operations as of Friday, with updated guidelines while still practicing social distancing.

The Hamilton County Health Department is ordering the expanded operations based on the authority delegated by Governor Bill Lee through the Tennessee Pledge.

Close contact businesses may now perform beard shaving/trimming and facials while conforming to guidance outlined in the Tennessee Pledge.

Additionally exercise facilities may now utilize locker rooms, showers and lockers but with increased sanitization as described in the Tennessee Pledge.

Exercise facilities may also now increase customer occupancy  while still maintaining social distancing of at least six feet. The Tennessee Pledge also encourages non-contact recreation participants to continue to wear face masks while engaging in no- contact recreation activities, as should people attending attractions, large venues and large community events.

Those guidelines effective June 5th can be found on Hamilton County's website at www.HamiltonTN.gov or on the state of Tennessee's website at  https://www.tn.gov/  or here,  https://www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19/economic-recovery/tennessee-pledge.html.


Mayor Andy Berke said Friday he has signed a pledge aimed at "protecting residents and law enforcement alike." He said: The protests that have erupted across the country since the killing ... (click for more)

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee on Friday announced that the city of Chattanooga received $374,730 in Department of Justice grants to respond to the public ... (click for more)

Two people were shot on Wheeler Avenue on Thursday night, and one later died. At approximately 8:24 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Wheeler ... (click for more)



Berke Signs 4-Part Pledge From My Brother's Keeper Alliance

Mayor Andy Berke said Friday he has signed a pledge aimed at "protecting residents and law enforcement alike." He said: The protests that have erupted across the country since the killing of George Floyd are searing reminders of the difficult relationships that exist between people of color and police officers. These challenges did not come into existence in the last week, ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Receives $374,730 Grant To Address COVID-19

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee on Friday announced that the city of Chattanooga received $374,730 in Department of Justice grants to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19. The grant is available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation ... (click for more)

Opinion

It's About Time Riverbend Was Cancelled - And Response

Since its inception, Friends of the Festival seemed bound and determined to make Riverbend a national event, ignoring the opinions of many Chattanoogans. Riverbend started as a local event drawing on the tastes and desires of local citizens yet has devolved into an outrageously expensive, super-crowded two-week-long free-for-all. Riverbend has drastically deviated from its original ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rhea Migrants Vanish!

A promising online news website debuted last month from its statewide base in Nashville. Identifying itself as “Tennessee—Lookout,” the website has what appears to be sound leadership and creditable reporters. Its vow is that it hopes to become an “Independent non-profit news site dedicated to covering Tennessee government, policy and politics. Hard-hitting but fair.” I wish it ... (click for more)

Sports

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Major League Baseball: Stop Bickering

While the NBA has adapted its 2020 season and set a schedule to return during the Covid-19 pandemic, Major League Baseball is still fighting over how many games will be played and how much money will be paid to players. The two sides are still very far apart and there is a strong possibility there could be no baseball at all in 2020. This is extremely sad and unfortunate. America ... (click for more)


