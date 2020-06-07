 Sunday, June 7, 2020 94.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Has 20 More Coronavirus Deaths; 589 More Cases

Sunday, June 7, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2,180 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  20 more since Saturday.

The confirmed cases are now at 51,898 - up from 51,309 -  an increase of 589.

Hospitalizations are at 8,685 - up 23 since Saturday.

Whitfield County has 33 new cases for a total of 494, and still seven deaths. Officials said 31 have been hospitalized, including one new case.

Walker County has five new cases at 194 cases, and no deaths. Five have been hospitalized. Dade County has one new case at 42 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 159 cases, an increase of seven, and no deaths. Eleven have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has no change at 25 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 522 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 323 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 202 cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-four have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,823 cases and 252 deaths. Cobb County has 3,249 cases and 193 deaths. There are now 4,012 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 125 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 4,440 cases and now 137 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,803 cases and is at 149 deaths.


NAACP Wants To See All Local Police Policies, Budgets

Health Department Announces Free COVID-19 Testing Sites


Opinion

Why Did We Stay Home To Begin With? - And Response

As we start to open up most businesses and see the cases of COVID-19 increase everyday, why did we even close in the first place? It just seems to me that we should just have kept our distances, worn our masks, and washed our hands in the first place and went about our business. I was all for staying inside to help with the spread of COVID-19 but now it just seems like it was

Roy Exum: The Vols' Darkest Days

With Johnny Mayors' death this week, it's time I put Tennessee's darkest days finally to bed. It is also time for me to bury a lot of my personal hurt for Johnny, and any remnants of resentment I still carry, over the way Tennessee's greatest football hero was suddenly cast out by lesser men with far less values. I greatly rejoice that John's mortal race has now been won – has it

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining.

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he's a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called 'Talon GC'), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in


