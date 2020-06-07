Georgia Has 20 More Coronavirus Deaths; 589 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2,180 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 20 more since Saturday.

The confirmed cases are now at 51,898 - up from 51,309 - an increase of 589.

Hospitalizations are at 8,685 - up 23 since Saturday.

Whitfield County has 33 new cases for a total of 494, and still seven deaths. Officials said 31 have been hospitalized, including one new case.



Walker County has five new cases at 194 cases, and no deaths. Five have been hospitalized. Dade County has one new case at 42 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 159 cases, an increase of seven, and no deaths. Eleven have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has no change at 25 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 522 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 323 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 202 cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-four have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,823 cases and 252 deaths. Cobb County has 3,249 cases and 193 deaths. There are now 4,012 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 125 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 4,440 cases and now 137 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,803 cases and is at 149 deaths.