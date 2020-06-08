Hamilton County Tested Over 2,800 People Last Week For COVID-19

The Hamilton County Health Department tested a combined 2,845 individuals at four testing events during the week of Monday, June 1 – Sunday, June 7.

Testing sites and the number of individuals tested at each location is listed below:

Brainerd High School & Orchard Knob Elementary 2,178 Tested

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church 647 Tested

Homeless Camps 20 Tested

The Hamilton County Health Department is collaborating with several partners to provide additional “pop-up” COVID-19 testing options for the week of June 8-14. All testing sites listed here are free.

Through a partnership with Kroger Health, drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Northgate Mall Wednesday through Friday this week. Appointments are required and can be scheduled via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.

Northgate Mall - Parking Lot

271 Northgate Mall Dr., Chattanooga, TN 37415

Wednesday, June 10 - Friday, June 12

Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The National Guard is working with the Health Department to provide an additional testing site at Ooltewah Elementary School. Drive-thru testing is available Friday and Saturday. The testing is free, no symptoms necessary, no referral needed, walk-up and drive-up available.

Ooltewah Elementary School

8890 Snowy Owl Road, Ooltewah, TN 37363

Friday from 1-6 p.m.

Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Church testing sites, in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, will continue this weekend. Free testing is available Saturday and Sunday at Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church. The testing is free, no symptoms necessary, no referral needed, walk-up and drive-up available.

Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist

1734 E 3rd St., Chattanooga, TN 37404

Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday from 12-3 p.m.

*Free Transportation provided if needed. Reservations for rides are taken Monday through Friday between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day. Call 315-3994.

Health Department school testing locations this week will be at Hardy Elementary and East Lake Academy this week. The testing is free, no symptoms necessary, no referral needed, walk-up and drive-up available.

Hardy Elementary

2100 Glass St., Chattanooga, TN 37406

Monday-Sunday, 7-11 a.m.



*Free Transportation provided if needed. Reservations for rides are taken Monday through Friday between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day. Call 315-3994.

East Lake Academy

2700 E 34th St., Chattanooga, TN 37407

Monday through Friday, 7-11 a.m.

*Free Transportation provided if needed. Reservations for rides are taken Monday through Friday between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day. Call 315-3994.

Visit the Health Department’s website to view a list of testing events and sites.

Anyone with COVID-19 questions may call the Health Department’s hotline at 209-8383.