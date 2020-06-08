 Monday, June 8, 2020 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Tested Over 2,800 People Last Week For COVID-19

Monday, June 8, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department tested a combined 2,845 individuals at four testing events during the week of Monday, June 1 – Sunday, June 7. 

Testing sites and the number of individuals tested at each location is listed below:

Brainerd High School & Orchard Knob Elementary      2,178 Tested
Mt. Canaan Baptist Church                                                647 Tested
Homeless Camps                                                                 20 Tested

The Hamilton County Health Department is collaborating with several partners to provide additional “pop-up” COVID-19 testing options for the week of June 8-14. All testing sites listed here are free.

Through a partnership with Kroger Health, drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Northgate Mall Wednesday through Friday this week. Appointments are required and can be scheduled via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.

Northgate Mall - Parking Lot
271 Northgate Mall Dr., Chattanooga, TN 37415
Wednesday, June 10 - Friday, June 12
Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 

The National Guard is working with the Health Department to provide an additional testing site at Ooltewah Elementary School. Drive-thru testing is available Friday and Saturday. The testing is free, no symptoms necessary, no referral needed, walk-up and drive-up available.

Ooltewah Elementary School
8890 Snowy Owl Road, Ooltewah, TN 37363
Friday from 1-6 p.m.
Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Church testing sites, in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, will continue this weekend. Free testing is available Saturday and Sunday at Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church. The testing is free, no symptoms necessary, no referral needed, walk-up and drive-up available.

Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist
1734 E 3rd St., Chattanooga, TN 37404
Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sunday from 12-3 p.m.

*Free Transportation provided if needed. Reservations for rides are taken Monday through Friday between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day. Call 315-3994.

Health Department school testing locations this week will be at Hardy Elementary and East Lake Academy this week. The testing is free, no symptoms necessary, no referral needed, walk-up and drive-up available.

Hardy Elementary
2100 Glass St., Chattanooga, TN 37406
Monday-Sunday, 7-11 a.m.

*Free Transportation provided if needed. Reservations for rides are taken Monday through Friday between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day. Call 315-3994.

East Lake Academy
2700 E 34th St., Chattanooga, TN 37407
Monday through Friday, 7-11 a.m.

*Free Transportation provided if needed. Reservations for rides are taken Monday through Friday between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day. Call 315-3994.

Visit the Health Department’s website to view a list of testing events and sites.

Anyone with COVID-19 questions may call the Health Department’s hotline at 209-8383.


Georgia Has 2,208 Coronavirus Deaths; 52,497 Cases; Whitfield Has 2 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,208 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 28 more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 52,497 - up from 51,898 - an increase of 599. Hospitalizations are at 8,746 - up 61 since Sunday. Whitfield County has 10 new cases for a total of 504, and now nine deaths, an increase of two. ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Tested Over 2,800 People Last Week For COVID-19

The Hamilton County Health Department tested a combined 2,845 individuals at four testing events during the week of Monday, June 1 – Sunday, June 7. Testing sites and the number of individuals tested at each location is listed below: Brainerd High School & Orchard Knob Elementary 2,178 Tested Mt. Canaan Baptist Church 647 Tested Homeless Camps 20 Tested The Hamilton ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Did We Stay Home To Begin With? - And Response

As we start to open up most businesses and see the cases of COVID-19 increase everyday, why did we even close in the first place? It just seems to me that we should just have kept our distances, worn our masks, and washed our hands in the first place and went about our business. I was all for staying inside to help with the spread of COVID-19 but now it just seems like it was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Tim, Are You Nuts?’

For the past several weeks, we have witnessed a cauldron of good and bad – all over-sized – sweep across the cities of America. Forget the particulars, the billions of dollars of wanton destruction in anger-infested places you no longer want to visit, like New York City, Detroit, Atlanta and particularly Minneapolis, after experiencing so many happy moments in each. Our nation no ... (click for more)

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


