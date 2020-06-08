 Monday, June 8, 2020 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Several Cars Destroyed By Fire Monday Afternoon In Soddy Daisy

Monday, June 8, 2020

Several cars were destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a car fire at 11653 Holly Circle in Soddy Daisy.

The Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting four cars, carport, garage and the side of the house was fully involved with fire. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and contained it from spreading throughout the rest of the home.

Soddy Daisy Deputy Chief Dusty Morgan reported the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Soddy Daisy Fire Department and damages are undetermined at this time.

The Soddy Daisy FD requested a mutual aid response for Sale Creek VFD and Mowbray VFD to respond to the scene for additional manpower.

No injuries were reported but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters.


Georgia Has 2,208 Coronavirus Deaths; 52,497 Cases; Whitfield Has 2 More Deaths

Hamilton County Tested Over 2,800 People Last Week For COVID-19


America, Where Are You?

America, America, where are you? What has happened to this country? when we kneel before people and not before God. Where are you, America? When we complain about churches and synagogues being closed during the pandemic, but few if any know God. Where people say, “I will pray for you”, but yet their Bible is covered in dust. Where men marry men and women marry women, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Tim, Are You Nuts?’

For the past several weeks, we have witnessed a cauldron of good and bad – all over-sized – sweep across the cities of America. Forget the particulars, the billions of dollars of wanton destruction in anger-infested places you no longer want to visit, like New York City, Detroit, Atlanta and particularly Minneapolis, after experiencing so many happy moments in each. Our nation no ... (click for more)

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


