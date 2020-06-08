Several Cars Destroyed By Fire Monday Afternoon In Soddy Daisy

Several cars were destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a car fire at 11653 Holly Circle in Soddy Daisy.

The Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting four cars, carport, garage and the side of the house was fully involved with fire. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and contained it from spreading throughout the rest of the home.



Soddy Daisy Deputy Chief Dusty Morgan reported the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Soddy Daisy Fire Department and damages are undetermined at this time.



The Soddy Daisy FD requested a mutual aid response for Sale Creek VFD and Mowbray VFD to respond to the scene for additional manpower.



No injuries were reported but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters.