Hamilton County Has 70 New Cases Of Coronavirus; ICU Cases Increase To 18; Deaths Remain At 19; Tennessee Has 14 New Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 1,556. There have been no new reported deaths from the virus, for a total of 19 in the county.

However, the number of coronavirus patients in the Intensive Care Units of Chattanooga hospitals has shot up to 18 - the highest yet. That comes after the ICU cases had dropped to nine on Monday - from a previous high of 17 near the end of May.

The state reported 14 more deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 435.



There were 631 new cases.

n additional death was reported, an 81-year-old man. It is currently unknown if he had any underlying health conditions.

That brings the total to 27,575.There were 26 more hospitalized in Tennessee for a total of 1,974.Davidson County has had 73 deaths from the virus after aThere was an increase of cases by 180 to bring the new total to and 6,412.Memphis has had six more deaths to bring its toll to 133. It has had 6,119 cases.Knox still is at five deaths and has 491 cases - up 18.Bledsoe County is at 611 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.Bradley County is up to 233 cases - an increase of 14. There have been two deaths.Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 219 and no deaths.Marion County is at 45 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is up to 21 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 32 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 27 cases. Franklin County has 55 cases with one death.McMinn County is at 159 cases and 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens.Monroe County is at 75 cases and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 24 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,011 cases and remains at 46 deaths.



There are 648 cases in Williamson County and it has 11 coronavirus deaths.

