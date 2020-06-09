 Tuesday, June 9, 2020 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 70 New Cases Of Coronavirus; ICU Cases Increase To 18; Deaths Remain At 19; Tennessee Has 14 New Deaths

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 1,556. There have been no new reported deaths from the virus, for a total of 19 in the county.

 

However, the number of coronavirus patients in the Intensive Care Units of Chattanooga hospitals has shot up to 18 - the highest yet. That comes after the ICU cases had dropped to nine on Monday - from a previous high of 17 near the end of May.

 

The state reported 14 more deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 435.

There were 631 new cases.

That brings the total to 27,575.

There were 26 more hospitalized in Tennessee for a total of 1,974.

Davidson County has had 73 deaths from the virus after an additional death was reported, an 81-year-old man. It is currently unknown if he had any underlying health conditions. There was an increase of cases by 180 to bring the new total to and 6,412. 

Memphis has had six more deaths to bring its toll to 133. It has had 6,119 cases.

Knox still is at five deaths and has 491 cases - up 18.

Bledsoe County is at 611 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County is up to 233 cases - an increase of 14. There have been two deaths. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 219 and no deaths.

Marion County is at 45 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is up to 21 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 32 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 27 cases. Franklin County has 55 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 159 cases and 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens. 

Monroe County is at 75 cases and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 24 cases.

 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,011 cases and remains at 46 deaths.

There are 648 cases in Williamson County and it has 11 coronavirus deaths. 


Alexander: Changing Discrimination Requires Changing Behavior, Not Just Laws

Georgia Records 77 More Coronavirus Deaths; 752 More Cases

MAPCO To Offer Full Service+ At 2 Chattanooga Locations


Opinion

Where Is America’s Joseph?

Unchartered waters. This is where I would suggest America is as a nation and people, as we continue to sail onward into the stormy waters ahead. While our world has previously faced pandemics and world wars, which took many times more lives, never before have we found ourselves facing such an overwhelming set of problems, with such a lack of wise leadership to solve them. Regardless ... (click for more)

America, Where Are You?

America, America, where are you? What has happened to this country? when we kneel before people and not before God. Where are you, America? When we complain about churches and synagogues being closed during the pandemic, but few if any know God. Where people say, “I will pray for you”, but yet their Bible is covered in dust. Where men marry men and women marry women, ... (click for more)

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


