Committal Services Resume At Chattanooga National Cemetery

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Chattanooga National Cemetery will resume committal services for families who are interring their loved ones on Tuesday.  

“We are pleased to resume committal services and military funeral honors at Chattanooga National Cemetery,” said Cemetery Director Deborah Kendrick. “We will also soon be contacting families who chose direct interments to schedule memorial services and military funeral honors, if desired.

 We appreciate the patience and understanding families have shown during the COVID-19 pandemic and are eager to begin returning to normal operations.”

Chattanooga National Cemetery has remained open for interments and visitation throughout the pandemic.  Unfortunately, as a matter of health and safety, the cemetery began deferring committal services and military funeral honors on March 23.  

Families with interments scheduled on or after Tuesday will be offered the option of a committal service at the time of interment.  Military funeral honors, customarily provided by the Department of Defense and volunteer honor guards, will be based on local availability.

Chattanooga National Cemetery continues to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.  In doing so, officials will limit the number of individuals attending committal services, require all attendees to practice physical distancing between individuals not from the same household, ensure all attendees and employees wear face coverings, encourage frequent use of hand sanitizer and ask sick individuals to stay home. 

 

In keeping with federal, state and local guidance, committal and memorial services at Chattanooga National Cemetery will be limited to 10 family members and guests at the service.  Cemetery employees, funeral home personnel and military honors providers will not count toward the family’s limit on attendees.       

 

Families may continue to choose a direct interment without a service and opt for a memorial service later when all restrictions have been lifted. 

 

Memorial services for veterans and eligible family members who were interred without a committal service between March 23 and June 8 will commence in July.  Cemetery representatives will be reaching out to these families in the coming weeks to discuss their options and schedule a memorial service, if desired.  Families may also contact the National Cemetery Scheduling Office or the cemetery directly to schedule a memorial service after June 29.

 

For more information, visit the National Cemetery Adminstration (NCA) website or contact Chattanooga National Cemetery at 423-855-6441.  To make burial arrangements or schedule a memorial service at Chattanooga National Cemetery or any VA national cemetery, contact the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at (800) 535-1117.    


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Signal Mountain's fiscal year 2020-2021 budget was approved on first reading at the commission meeting Monday, June 8. The property tax rate will remain unchanged at $1.8866 for every $100 of ...

Chattanooga National Cemetery will resume committal services for families who are interring their loved ones on Tuesday. "We are pleased to resume committal services and military funeral honors ...

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPUGLIESE, JOSEPH FRANKLIN 3612 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked ... (click for more)



America, Where Are You?

America, America, where are you? What has happened to this country? when we kneel before people and not before God. Where are you, America? When we complain about churches and synagogues being closed during the pandemic, but few if any know God. Where people say, "I will pray for you", but yet their Bible is covered in dust. Where men marry men and women marry women, ...

Roy Exum: 'Tim, Are You Nuts?'

For the past several weeks, we have witnessed a cauldron of good and bad – all over-sized – sweep across the cities of America. Forget the particulars, the billions of dollars of wanton destruction in anger-infested places you no longer want to visit, like New York City, Detroit, Atlanta and particularly Minneapolis, after experiencing so many happy moments in each. Our nation no ...

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ...

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he's a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called 'Talon GC'), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ...


