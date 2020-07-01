Chattanooga State Return To Campus Plan Phase III Starts July 6

Chattanooga State Community College starts Phase III of the Return to Campus starting Monday. Walk-ins will be welcome at this time, although appointments are still recommended, and visitors will encounter many changes for their safety and the safety of those around them.

Chattanooga State began implementing a phased Return to Campus plan in May with a limited number of students and employees returning at that time. By June 1, student serving and public facing offices opened on-campus by appointment only while continuing to offer virtual offices to give students options.

Starting July 6, offices in the Student Services division will be available in-person or virtually. Visitors are encouraged to make an appointment before coming to campus to make the best use of your time and to avoid waiting times. The Starnes Student Center houses the Enrollment Services Center, Disabilities Support Services, Financial Aid, Bursar’s office, and Career Services. We will have representation in all service areas and continue our virtual services as well.

Chattanooga State wants the public to be aware of some of the changes that have taken place in this next phase of our return to campus. Although each of the instructional sites in Chattanooga, Dayton, and Kimball will be open, the college will continue to carefully monitor the situation as it approaches the start of the fall semester on Aug. 24. All buildings will be open and academic divisions will be staffed to assist students. The plan affects not only classes, which are primarily offered online this summer, but also every function of college operations and aligns with the TN Pledge for Higher Education, CDC Guidelines, and guidance from the Hamilton County Health Department

Current students who have been accessing the campus this summer already know that face masks, social distancing, and a daily health-screening questionnaire are required in order to gain admittance to the campus. These precautions will continue to be required to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masks will be provided to students, employees, and visitors who do not have one. In addition, only the main entrance to each instructional site will be open, and various signs are posted around campus with additional instructions.

As reported previously, the fall 2020 instructional delivery methods have been modified to include classes that are Virtual (synchronous) live; Online (asynchronous) on-demand, and Hybrid (synchronous or asynchronous) live, on-demand and in-person. Classes will be identified by one of these methods on the course schedule and hybrid classes will be mainly available for those courses requiring a lab component. Labs are fully functional; however, space will be limited to allow for social distancing.

New students wanting to begin the enrollment process may schedule an in-person information session appointment through the Recruiting and Orientation office by calling 423 697-2689. A new virtual campus tour is available online at chattanoogastate.edu. TCAT programs will be offering tours by appointment and individuals may call 423 697-4433 for more information. Or, to explore other options, visit chattanoogastate.edu/ admissions .

Also beginning July 6, cafeterias in the OMN and CETAS buildings will be open from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Grilled or fried food items may be ordered from the standard menu and food service staff will add any requested condiments. Indoor seating is not available at this time and to-go boxes are provided with each order. Cash will not be accepted and payment may only be made by credit card. The new popular Coffee Bar in the OMN building will be open from 8 a.m. to Noon weekdays.

During Phase III, many employees continue to work from home, and campus-related meetings will continue in an online format in order to maintain social distancing.

Chattanooga State wants the public to feel welcome and safe if they visit any of the three locations in Chattanooga, Dayton, or Kimball. The virtual offices will remain open to serve those who are not ready to return to campus:

