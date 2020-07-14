Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, DAVID GALE

2008 SUCKCRETE ROAD PO BOX 17425 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

----

BARBEE, AMBER LEE

514 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGRAVTATED ASSAUL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

----

BARKER, JAMESON ZACHERY

309 WALMART DR SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CAR JACKING

----

BEENE, ERICA LEEANN

3918 MEADOW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

----

BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON

2307 E 18TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045208

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

BROCK, MICHAEL RONNELL

PO BOX 101 ROCKSPRINGS, 30739

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

----

BROWN, JONATHAN CRAIG

9808 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

----

BROWN, MICHAEL LEE

1277 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

BRYANT, ADRIENNE LYNN

1708 WILSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

CONYERS, MITCHELL LAMAR

3979 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

----

COOK, WESLEY TERIMAINE

3818 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

COSBY, TIMOTHY WAYNE

5300 ROPER ST P9 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

----

COWLEY, GERALD

632 MAPLE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INCITING TO RIOT

RECKLESS BURNING

----

DEAN, SHANNON BLAKE

4914 PATTON TOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

----

DOREMUS, TRAVIS HUNTER

6220 Shallowford Rd Chattanooga, 374215457

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVTED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

----

DUCKETT, KAELAN LAMAR

6574 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

----

FAIR, AISHA JULIA

312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114884

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

GASTON, APRIL DAWN

3225 MARILYN CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT UNDER 1,000

ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF SCH III

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

----

GLOVER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

----

GREATHEART, CHRISHAWNA

1808 CALVIN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

GREER, COREY JAMMAL

2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

ISSUING FALSE FINANCIAL STATEMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

HALL, THEODORE DEWAYNE

5574 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062226

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

----

HAMMOND, HEATHER NICHOLE

8952 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

----

HILL, LAKENDRA SHONTAY

301 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113110

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT UNDER $1,000

----

HOLLIS, TIMOTHY

135 QUAIL RIDGE DRIVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

HOLMAN, JARED DOUGLAS

2000 E 23RD ST APT 165 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

----

HOLMAN, KASEY N

2000 E 23RD ST APT 165 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

----

HUTTON, LISA FAYE

2012 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064207

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

JACKSON, MARTIN ANTOWNE

4306 INWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163713

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

----

JONES, CHRISTOPHER HUNTER

4005 WOODMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE

1214 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

MASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL

9133 YVONNE LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

MCKENZIE, CEDRIC STEPHAN

925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 29 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

----

MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOT

9438 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

----

MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH

9151 DALLAS HOLLOW RD.

SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----MORGAN, JUSTIN L3099 BUCHANANA ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE112 RANDI CIR DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----PLOTT, JESSICA LYNN1815 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT----REDDING, ARTAGO LAPELLE901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----RIDDLE, RICKY L120 EDGWOOD LANE WINCHESTER, 373983029Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallFEDERAL----ROBINETTE, PAIGE LEIGH9906 UPCHURCH LN HARRISON, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. METH FOR RESALE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. METH FRO RESALE)----SMITH, CEDRIC DEMOND4102 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----SOLOFF, AMY ELIZABETH1502 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37374Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSING----TALLANT BROCK, JEFFREY DYLAN1011 DRY CREEK LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)----THOMAS, TEKESHA SHAANTA74 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY----TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWISRAINBOW CREEK CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----WAIGHT, DEVON W3400 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARDOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)----WHITE, KANE ALLEN6307 WIMBERLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR----WOODS, NIKELA MONQUIE29 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, DAVID GALE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/24/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

STALKING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BARKER, JAMESON ZACHERY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/25/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

CAR JACKING BEENE, ERICA LEEANN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROCK, MICHAEL RONNELL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/30/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BROWN, JONATHAN CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/23/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE) BROWN, MICHAEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/05/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRYANT, ADRIENNE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR COOK, WESLEY TERIMAINE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/04/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COSBY, TIMOTHY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COWLEY, GERALD

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/07/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INCITING TO RIOT

RECKLESS BURNING DOREMUS, TRAVIS HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/01/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVTED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS DUCKETT, KAELAN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/17/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT FAIR, AISHA JULIA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/30/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GLOVER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) GREATHEART, CHRISHAWNA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/11/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HALL, THEODORE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/30/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HILL, LAKENDRA SHONTAY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/09/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 HOLLIS, TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLMAN, JARED DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/27/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

HOLMAN, KASEY N

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/04/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT HUTTON, LISA FAYE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/19/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JACKSON, MARTIN ANTOWNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JONES, CHRISTOPHER HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/24/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/01/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKENZIE, CEDRIC STEPHAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOT

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/14/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/19/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/28/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PLOTT, JESSICA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/28/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT