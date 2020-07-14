Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, DAVID GALE
2008 SUCKCRETE ROAD PO BOX 17425 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
BARBEE, AMBER LEE
514 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGRAVTATED ASSAUL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
----
BARKER, JAMESON ZACHERY
309 WALMART DR SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CAR JACKING
----
BEENE, ERICA LEEANN
3918 MEADOW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON
2307 E 18TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045208
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
BROCK, MICHAEL RONNELL
PO BOX 101 ROCKSPRINGS, 30739
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
BROWN, JONATHAN CRAIG
9808 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
----
BROWN, MICHAEL LEE
1277 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
BRYANT, ADRIENNE LYNN
1708 WILSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
CONYERS, MITCHELL LAMAR
3979 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
----
COOK, WESLEY TERIMAINE
3818 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
COSBY, TIMOTHY WAYNE
5300 ROPER ST P9 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
COWLEY, GERALD
632 MAPLE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INCITING TO RIOT
RECKLESS BURNING
----
DEAN, SHANNON BLAKE
4914 PATTON TOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
----
DOREMUS, TRAVIS HUNTER
6220 Shallowford Rd Chattanooga, 374215457
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVTED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
----
DUCKETT, KAELAN LAMAR
6574 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
----
FAIR, AISHA JULIA
312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114884
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
GASTON, APRIL DAWN
3225 MARILYN CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER 1,000
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF SCH III
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
----
GLOVER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
----
GREATHEART, CHRISHAWNA
1808 CALVIN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
GREER, COREY JAMMAL
2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
ISSUING FALSE FINANCIAL STATEMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
HALL, THEODORE DEWAYNE
5574 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062226
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
----
HAMMOND, HEATHER NICHOLE
8952 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
----
HILL, LAKENDRA SHONTAY
301 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113110
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1,000
----
HOLLIS, TIMOTHY
135 QUAIL RIDGE DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
HOLMAN, JARED DOUGLAS
2000 E 23RD ST APT 165 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
----
HOLMAN, KASEY N
2000 E 23RD ST APT 165 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
----
HUTTON, LISA FAYE
2012 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064207
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
JACKSON, MARTIN ANTOWNE
4306 INWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163713
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
----
JONES, CHRISTOPHER HUNTER
4005 WOODMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE
1214 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL
9133 YVONNE LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MCKENZIE, CEDRIC STEPHAN
925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 29 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
----
MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOT
9438 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
----
MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH
9151 DALLAS HOLLOW RD.
SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MORGAN, JUSTIN L
3099 BUCHANANA ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE
112 RANDI CIR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
PLOTT, JESSICA LYNN
1815 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
----
REDDING, ARTAGO LAPELLE
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
RIDDLE, RICKY L
120 EDGWOOD LANE WINCHESTER, 373983029
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
----
ROBINETTE, PAIGE LEIGH
9906 UPCHURCH LN HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. METH FOR RESALE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. METH FRO RESALE)
----
SMITH, CEDRIC DEMOND
4102 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
SOLOFF, AMY ELIZABETH
1502 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37374
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
TALLANT BROCK, JEFFREY DYLAN
1011 DRY CREEK LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
----
THOMAS, TEKESHA SHAANTA
74 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS
RAINBOW CREEK CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
WAIGHT, DEVON W
3400 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
----
WHITE, KANE ALLEN
6307 WIMBERLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
WOODS, NIKELA MONQUIE
29 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, DAVID GALE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
- STALKING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|BARKER, JAMESON ZACHERY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BEENE, ERICA LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BROCK, MICHAEL RONNELL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|BROWN, JONATHAN CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
|
|BROWN, MICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/05/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRYANT, ADRIENNE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|COOK, WESLEY TERIMAINE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|COSBY, TIMOTHY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|COWLEY, GERALD
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/07/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- INCITING TO RIOT
- RECKLESS BURNING
|
|DOREMUS, TRAVIS HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/01/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVTED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|DUCKETT, KAELAN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|FAIR, AISHA JULIA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GLOVER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|GREATHEART, CHRISHAWNA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HALL, THEODORE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HILL, LAKENDRA SHONTAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/09/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLIS, TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOLMAN, JARED DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HOLMAN, KASEY N
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HUTTON, LISA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/19/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, MARTIN ANTOWNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, CHRISTOPHER HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/01/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCKENZIE, CEDRIC STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOT
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/28/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PLOTT, JESSICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/28/1982
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|REDDING, ARTAGO LAPELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RIDDLE, RICKY L
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINETTE, PAIGE LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/27/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. METH FOR RESALE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. METH FRO RESALE)
|
|SOLOFF, AMY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|THOMAS, TEKESHA SHAANTA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/29/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WAIGHT, DEVON W
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/17/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
|
|WHITE, KANE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WOODS, NIKELA MONQUIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
|