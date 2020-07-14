 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 76.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, DAVID GALE
2008 SUCKCRETE ROAD PO BOX 17425 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
BARBEE, AMBER LEE
514 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGRAVTATED ASSAUL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
----
BARKER, JAMESON ZACHERY
309 WALMART DR SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CAR JACKING
----
BEENE, ERICA LEEANN
3918 MEADOW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON
2307 E 18TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374045208
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
BROCK, MICHAEL RONNELL
PO BOX 101 ROCKSPRINGS, 30739
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
BROWN, JONATHAN CRAIG
9808 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
----
BROWN, MICHAEL LEE
1277 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
BRYANT, ADRIENNE LYNN
1708 WILSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
CONYERS, MITCHELL LAMAR
3979 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
----
COOK, WESLEY TERIMAINE
3818 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
COSBY, TIMOTHY WAYNE
5300 ROPER ST P9 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
COWLEY, GERALD
632 MAPLE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INCITING TO RIOT
RECKLESS BURNING
----
DEAN, SHANNON BLAKE
4914 PATTON TOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
----
DOREMUS, TRAVIS HUNTER
6220 Shallowford Rd Chattanooga, 374215457
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVTED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
----
DUCKETT, KAELAN LAMAR
6574 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
----
FAIR, AISHA JULIA
312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114884
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
GASTON, APRIL DAWN
3225 MARILYN CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER 1,000
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF SCH III
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
----
GLOVER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
----
GREATHEART, CHRISHAWNA
1808 CALVIN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
GREER, COREY JAMMAL
2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
ISSUING FALSE FINANCIAL STATEMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
HALL, THEODORE DEWAYNE
5574 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062226
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
----
HAMMOND, HEATHER NICHOLE
8952 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
----
HILL, LAKENDRA SHONTAY
301 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113110
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1,000
----
HOLLIS, TIMOTHY
135 QUAIL RIDGE DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
HOLMAN, JARED DOUGLAS
2000 E 23RD ST APT 165 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
----
HOLMAN, KASEY N
2000 E 23RD ST APT 165 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
----
HUTTON, LISA FAYE
2012 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064207
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
JACKSON, MARTIN ANTOWNE
4306 INWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163713
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
----
JONES, CHRISTOPHER HUNTER
4005 WOODMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE
1214 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL
9133 YVONNE LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MCKENZIE, CEDRIC STEPHAN
925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 29 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
----
MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOT
9438 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
----
MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH
9151 DALLAS HOLLOW RD.

SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MORGAN, JUSTIN L
3099 BUCHANANA ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE
112 RANDI CIR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
PLOTT, JESSICA LYNN
1815 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
----
REDDING, ARTAGO LAPELLE
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
RIDDLE, RICKY L
120 EDGWOOD LANE WINCHESTER, 373983029
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
----
ROBINETTE, PAIGE LEIGH
9906 UPCHURCH LN HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. METH FOR RESALE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. METH FRO RESALE)
----
SMITH, CEDRIC DEMOND
4102 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
SOLOFF, AMY ELIZABETH
1502 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37374
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
TALLANT BROCK, JEFFREY DYLAN
1011 DRY CREEK LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
----
THOMAS, TEKESHA SHAANTA
74 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS
RAINBOW CREEK CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
WAIGHT, DEVON W
3400 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
----
WHITE, KANE ALLEN
6307 WIMBERLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
WOODS, NIKELA MONQUIE
29 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, DAVID GALE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BARKER, JAMESON ZACHERY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • CAR JACKING
BEENE, ERICA LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BRADLEY, FREDRICK LABRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROCK, MICHAEL RONNELL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BROWN, JONATHAN CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
BROWN, MICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/05/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRYANT, ADRIENNE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
COOK, WESLEY TERIMAINE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COSBY, TIMOTHY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
COWLEY, GERALD
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/07/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • INCITING TO RIOT
  • RECKLESS BURNING
DOREMUS, TRAVIS HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/01/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVTED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DUCKETT, KAELAN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
FAIR, AISHA JULIA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GLOVER, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
GREATHEART, CHRISHAWNA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HALL, THEODORE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HILL, LAKENDRA SHONTAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/09/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
HOLLIS, TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLMAN, JARED DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
HOLMAN, KASEY N
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
HUTTON, LISA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/19/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JACKSON, MARTIN ANTOWNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
JONES, CHRISTOPHER HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/01/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKENZIE, CEDRIC STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
MIDDLETON, CHRISTOPHER SCOT
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
MOORE, ADAM ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NEGRON, VICTORIA HALIE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/28/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PLOTT, JESSICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/28/1982
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
REDDING, ARTAGO LAPELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIDDLE, RICKY L
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
ROBINETTE, PAIGE LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/27/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. METH FOR RESALE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. METH FRO RESALE)
SOLOFF, AMY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THOMAS, TEKESHA SHAANTA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/29/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WAIGHT, DEVON W
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/17/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
WHITE, KANE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WOODS, NIKELA MONQUIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/13/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR


July 14, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 13, 2020

Tennessee Supreme Court Orders Cancellation Of Fall 2020 Bar Examinations

July 13, 2020

DA Crump Reports Coronavirus Case In Office "Despite Our Best Efforts"


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, DAVID GALE 2008 SUCKCRETE ROAD PO BOX 17425 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of the Uniform Bar Examination in Tennessee scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1, citing the current trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... (click for more)

District Attorney Steve Crump in Cleveland reported a coronavirus case in his office. He said, "Fear is a liar. Don’t believe him. "Despite our best efforts, COVID-19 found its ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, DAVID GALE 2008 SUCKCRETE ROAD PO BOX 17425 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County STALKING CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ---- BARBEE, AMBER LEE 514 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... (click for more)

Tennessee Supreme Court Orders Cancellation Of Fall 2020 Bar Examinations

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of the Uniform Bar Examination in Tennessee scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1, citing the current trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although stringent public health and safety protocols were planned for the administration of the examination, the Court decided that the in-person Fall Examination could not be safely administered ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why I Will Not Be Voting For Commissioner Discretionary Spending

Most people that know me well know that I will not vote to reinstate the $900,000 commissioner’s discretionary spending of taxpayer money. My reasons are: 1. There could not be a worse economic time for the government to spend additional money. It’s time to tighten the belt of government spending and not expand it. All American families are having this conversation around their ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Gracious! It’s A Comet!

There is a once-in-a-lifetime experience going on above us and it will put any child under the age of 99 years young absolutely in awe. On March 27, a NASA spacecraft known as NEOWISE (that stands for ‘Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer) was circling planet Earth in an effort to categorize as many asteroids as possible that are non-threatening yet orbit close ... (click for more)

Sports

Sports Are Back: CFC Wins First Professional Sporting Event In Tennessee Since March

As the tallest player on the pitch, the Chattanooga Football Club’s towering and burly Ian McGrath rumbled down the pitch with aplomb, an inviting target for a pass five minutes into CFC’s 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. He graciously welcomed a sterling diagonal pass from fullback Richard Dixon, who was a good 20 to 30 yards away from McGrath when he let the pass go. ... (click for more)

Dalton State Golf Program Shines On The Amateur Circuit

Members from the Dalton State Men's and Women's Golf teams faired very well in amateur tournaments this past weekend. On the men's side, Ben Rebne, Matthew Cleary, and signee Steve Kibare from Canton posted top 10 finishes in the 99th Georgia Amateur Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club's Highland Course. Rebne, the 2020 Jack Nicklaus Award winner for the NAIA, finished ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors