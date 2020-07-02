Demolition Of Grace Baptist Auditorium Due To Tornado Damage Set For Noon Thursday

Following the April 12 tornado that destroyed much of its campus, Grace Baptist Church and Academy will today lose its main church building and auditorium, a structure that has

been a landmark in the East Brainerd community for nearly half a century.



“This is a sad day for many of us,” said Senior Pastor Adam Love, “but I am grateful for how the members of our church and school have handled this situation.”



The current auditorium was built with a “lighthouse” feature—a lighted tower and cross that sat atop the building and symbolized Grace’s desire to be a light in the East Brainerd community that pointed people to Christ.



“Even though we’re losing this physical structure, being a light for Christ continues to be the desire of our church and academy,” said Pastor Love. “Plans are being drawn up for a new campus that will ultimately be a more effective place for us to do ministry. We look forward to seeing how God is going to make us a Greater Grace.”

Demolition is scheduled to begin today around noon or 1 p.m.