Bradley County Man Arrested On Multiple Charges For Solicitation Of A Minor

Floyd Randall Jenkins, of Bradley County is facing four counts of solicitation of a minor after attempting to coerce a minor female into performing sexual actions.

On Feb. 13, Bradley County Sheriff's Office deputies and Persons Crimes detectives began an investigation based on a report filed by a family member of the victim. Evidence collected showed that Jenkins attempted to solicit sexual acts from a minor.

When confronted with evidence in an interview with Persons Crimes Detectives at the BCSO, Jenkins admitted to soliciting the minor in question.

This case was presented to the Grand Jury and an indictment was issued for four counts of solicitation of a minor. Jenkins was arrested on June 21.