Hamilton County Has 98 More Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 4 More Deaths, 1,639 More Cases

Monday, July 20, 2020
Hamilton County had 98 more cases of coronavirus, health officials reported on Monday. The new total is 4,360.

The county had no more deaths from the coronavirus, leaving the total at 40.

Four more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 847.

Tennessee cases went up by 1,639 to a new total of 79,754.  

Officials said 45,974 have recovered in the state. 
Thirty-one more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,712 in the state. 

Officials said 1,214,383 have been tested in Tennessee.

Davidson County is still listed with 166 deaths.
It has had 16,223 cases - up from 16,044.

Shelby County remains at 245 deaths and has 16,702 cases - up from 16,468. 

Knoxville is reporting 18 deaths and 2,413 cases, up from  2,322.

Bledsoe County is at 641 cases, down one from previous report. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 34 more cases, bringing the total to 1,239. There have been seven deaths.

Rhea County is now at 401 - up 6 - and no deaths.

Marion County is at 132 cases, up six, and remains at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 61 cases - down one - and no deaths. Grundy County has been adjusted down one for 72 cases and remains at two deaths. Meigs County is at 53 cases - up two - and no deaths. Franklin County has 164 cases - up 6 - and remains at three deaths.

Opinion

A Sensible Approach To Masks

Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations. Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail. With few exceptions, the executive ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Thanks, No Thanks

The Ford Motor Company supplies over two-thirds of the police vehicles in the United States. Most of them are Ford Explorer SUVs, especially equipped and designed to be what are called Police Interceptors. Most recently you have seen dozens of them vandalized and set on fire in New York City, Chicago, Washington state, Oregon, Atlanta and more. The audacious riots spawned by this ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Women's Basketball Coach Marty Rowe Right Fit For Lady Flames

When Coach Marty Rowe left Brescia University (Owensboro, Kentucky) 16 years ago, it was not an easy decision. He had built a successful program at Brescia and pointed out, "Leaving Kentucky and being 40 minutes from our entire family was definitely difficult for me and my wife Pam, especially with daughter Brittany being a senior in high school. From the day we arrived in Cleveland, ... (click for more)

Three Moc Wrestlers Earn Preseason Rankings

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team has three individuals listed on TheOpenMat.com’s NCAA DI College Wrestling Early-Preseason Ranking. Senior Fabian Gutierrez and juniors Tanner Smith and Matthew Waddell can all be found in the recently released listing. Gutierrez checks in at No. 25 at 125 pounds. He is coming off a 17-9 season that included an at-large ... (click for more)


