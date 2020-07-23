Tennessee Coronavirus Deaths Increase By 37; Hamilton County Hospitalizations Decrease By 32; Has No New Deaths





Hamilton County's hospitalizations on Thursday for coronavirus were down by 32 to 109 in Chattanooga hospitals and 30 in intensive care - up one.Hamilton County had 71 more cases of coronavirus, health officials reported. The new total is 4,610.The county had no more deaths from the coronavirus, leaving the total at 41.There are now 1,515 active cases, down 96.Thirty-seven more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 925.Tennessee cases went up by 2,570 to a new total of 86,987.Officials said 51,661 have recovered in the state.One hudred nine more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 4,016 in the state.Officials said 1,295,115 have been tested in Tennessee.Davidson County now has 179 deaths, up six. It has had 16,956 cases - up from 16,695.Shelby County now has 260 deaths, up three, and has 17,278 cases - up from 16,966.Knoxville is still reporting 21 deaths and has 2,703 cases - up from 2,578.Bledsoe County has 646 cases, up three. There has been one death.Bradley County had 46 more cases, bringing the total to 1,330. There have been nine deaths, up one.Rhea County has 410 cases, up one, and remains at one death.Marion County is at 143 cases, up eight, and remains at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 69 cases - up one - and no deaths. Grundy County has three new cases for 77 and remains at two deaths. Meigs County is at 62 cases - up one - and no deaths. Franklin County has 171 cases - up three - and remains at three deaths.