Man Shot Multiple Times Thursday Night On Fagan Street; Injuries Non-Life-Threatening

A 38-year-old man was shot multiple times Thursday night on Fagan Street.
At approximately 10:06 p.m., Chattanooga police responded to 4200 Fagan St. on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and secured the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.