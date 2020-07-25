Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALILES, TRISTINA

8230 BLUE SPRUCE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

-----

BARNES, BRENDAN

1408 CAROUSAL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

-----

BAUTISTA JACINTO, MARIA NOEMI

1705 S WILLOW ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

-----

BRIDGES, JOY CORINNE

138 POPLAR SPRINGS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

-----

BRIGHAM, STEPHEN FRANCIS

9887 REYNOLDS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

-----

BRINKLEY, MICHAEL RAY

803 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

BROWN, SALLIYAH KASADRIANA

628 W 13TH STREET APT.

195 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND-----BURSE, PHILLIP CORNELIUS3725 FOUNTAIN AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY)-----CLOWERS, REVONDA L10 VALLEY VIEW VILLAGE DR SWEETWATER, 37847Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT-----CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----CRONWELL, JAYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----DILL, JOHN ROBERT1309 DUNCAN AVE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374042956Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR-----DURBIN, BRIAN KEITH2809 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT-----FIFER, KISHA J3935 WEBB OAKS COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-----FOY, BRANDI QUARTAVIAS3929 MANOR RD APT231 CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----GASPAR, VIELMAN GUILLERMO2628 CARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTIMPROPER PASSINGTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTSTOP SIGN VIOLATION-----GILLIAM, GREGORY K34 BEAULIEU BRIDGEPORT, 35740Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----HARRIS, MICHAEL DAVID8102 HIGHWAY 60 GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500-----HARRIS, SHUNZEILLA SHAMUS4713 TOMAHAWK TRAIL APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY-----HUGHES, STACY REGINA1716 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----JEFFERSON, TROY KRISTIAN1598 CRESTVIEW DRIVE HAMILTON, 37402Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND-----LAND, DWIGHT KEITH525 S SAINT MARKS CAHTTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)-----MCKENZIE, PATTY JO666A OSAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL1060 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----MURRAY, CAITLIN B1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT 603 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----MYRISK, JERMAINE DARRELL4644 CARY LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY-----NELSON, RACHEL ANN301 CROLL COURT APT 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON4903 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE-----ODOM, LOGAN MARQUESE7713 NAUTICA WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFELONY EVADING ARRESTSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE-----REECE, RICHARD THOMAS300 PATROL ROAD FORSYTH, 31029Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY-----REED, WESLEY W82 ANTLER RIDGE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----RICE, REGINALD LAMAR3408 12TH AVE/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----RICE, RONALD GLENN3745 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121147Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityBURGLARY OF AUTOTHEFT UNDER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----RICHIE, DALE GENE1063 COMBS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I-----RODRIGUEZ, RUDY J6204 EAST BRANIERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR-----ROLLINGS, SHANNON L203 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 20D1254-----RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEAP O BOX 1491 HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----SCRUGGS, KAITLYN ELIZABETH1038 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052629Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----STEWART, CHARLES ERSKIN707 MCGOWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODONEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----SUMMERS, KANDI LYNN11229 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----TALLEY, CHRISTOPHER S11 CAIN STREET KIMBALL, 37347Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----TAYLOR, CHIOKE ASIM4613 FLORIDA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----THOMAS, JOSEPH WILLIAM2524 WESTWIND DR HIXSON, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-----THRASHER, MICHAEL JAY8542 RICARDO LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySEXUAL BATTERY-----WALDEN, LYNDSEY PAIGE304 YELLOW ROUGH DR CHUHUTTA, 30725Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR-----WEAVER, KAYLEE2822 GREGORY PLACE DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY OF AN AUTOTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)-----WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL2001 SOUTH LYERLY 218 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-----WILSON, BRIAN L1136 BOYSCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS-----WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-----WISE, RAYMOND1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD APT 134 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-----YATES, EDDIE JEROME316 CASTLEBERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYUNSIGNED REGISTRATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

