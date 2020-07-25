Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALILES, TRISTINA
8230 BLUE SPRUCE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
-----
BARNES, BRENDAN
1408 CAROUSAL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
-----
BAUTISTA JACINTO, MARIA NOEMI
1705 S WILLOW ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
-----
BRIDGES, JOY CORINNE
138 POPLAR SPRINGS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
-----
BRIGHAM, STEPHEN FRANCIS
9887 REYNOLDS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
-----
BRINKLEY, MICHAEL RAY
803 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
BROWN, SALLIYAH KASADRIANA
628 W 13TH STREET APT.
195 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
-----
BURSE, PHILLIP CORNELIUS
3725 FOUNTAIN AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY)
-----
CLOWERS, REVONDA L
10 VALLEY VIEW VILLAGE DR SWEETWATER, 37847
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
CRONWELL, JAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
DILL, JOHN ROBERT
1309 DUNCAN AVE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374042956
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
-----
DURBIN, BRIAN KEITH
2809 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
FIFER, KISHA J
3935 WEBB OAKS COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
-----
FOY, BRANDI QUARTAVIAS
3929 MANOR RD APT231 CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
GASPAR, VIELMAN GUILLERMO
2628 CARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
IMPROPER PASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
-----
GILLIAM, GREGORY K
34 BEAULIEU BRIDGEPORT, 35740
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
HARRIS, MICHAEL DAVID
8102 HIGHWAY 60 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
-----
HARRIS, SHUNZEILLA SHAMUS
4713 TOMAHAWK TRAIL APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
-----
HUGHES, STACY REGINA
1716 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
JEFFERSON, TROY KRISTIAN
1598 CRESTVIEW DRIVE HAMILTON, 37402
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
-----
LAND, DWIGHT KEITH
525 S SAINT MARKS CAHTTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
-----
MCKENZIE, PATTY JO
666A OSAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL
1060 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
MURRAY, CAITLIN B
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT 603 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
MYRISK, JERMAINE DARRELL
4644 CARY LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
-----
NELSON, RACHEL ANN
301 CROLL COURT APT 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON
4903 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
-----
ODOM, LOGAN MARQUESE
7713 NAUTICA WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FELONY EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
-----
REECE, RICHARD THOMAS
300 PATROL ROAD FORSYTH, 31029
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
-----
REED, WESLEY W
82 ANTLER RIDGE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
RICE, REGINALD LAMAR
3408 12TH AVE/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
RICE, RONALD GLENN
3745 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121147
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT UNDER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
RICHIE, DALE GENE
1063 COMBS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
-----
RODRIGUEZ, RUDY J
6204 EAST BRANIERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
ROLLINGS, SHANNON L
203 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 20D1254
-----
RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA
P O BOX 1491 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
SCRUGGS, KAITLYN ELIZABETH
1038 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052629
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
STEWART, CHARLES ERSKIN
707 MCGOWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
SUMMERS, KANDI LYNN
11229 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
TALLEY, CHRISTOPHER S
11 CAIN STREET KIMBALL, 37347
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
TAYLOR, CHIOKE ASIM
4613 FLORIDA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
THOMAS, JOSEPH WILLIAM
2524 WESTWIND DR HIXSON, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
-----
THRASHER, MICHAEL JAY
8542 RICARDO LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SEXUAL BATTERY
-----
WALDEN, LYNDSEY PAIGE
304 YELLOW ROUGH DR CHUHUTTA, 30725
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
WEAVER, KAYLEE
2822 GREGORY PLACE DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
-----
WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL
2001 SOUTH LYERLY 218 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
-----
WILSON, BRIAN L
1136 BOYSCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
-----
WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON
4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
WISE, RAYMOND
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD APT 134 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
YATES, EDDIE JEROME
316 CASTLEBERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
UNSIGNED REGISTRATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
