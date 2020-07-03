 Friday, July 3, 2020 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Police Say Individuals Involved In Murder Of Robert Dowdy Recorded Facebook Live Video Just Before W. 38th Street Murder

Friday, July 3, 2020

Police said individuals that were involved in the murder of Robert Dowdy on June 22 recorded a Facebook Live Video that ended just before gunfire broke out toward the 31-year-old victim and a second man.

The video was on the Facebook page of Montrell Crayton (Freeman), 22, who was arrested in Knoxville early Wednesday morning for murder and attempted murder.

Tremaine Marquis Dillard, 20, was arrested in the same fatal shooting.

Police said they responded at 3:58 p.m. to 101 W. 38th St. Robert Dowdy was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers at the scene were informed that Brandon Rakestraw, 24, had also been shot in the pelvis and the injury was life threatening. He arrived at Erlanger Hospital by personal vehicle. Robert Dowdy died at the hospital after being taken by ambulance.

Officers found blood and broken glass outside the 9 Brothers business. Multiple shell casings (9 mm and .223) were located in the roadway.

Video footage was obtained that shows the incident occurring at 3:57 p.m. A silver Nissan Rogue with a broken/missing rear window wiper is seen driving east on W. 38th. A black male wearing a green hoodie is seen sitting on the driver side passenger door shooting over the vehicle. There appeared to be gunfire coming from the passenger side as well. 

The vehicle then fled the scene, continuing east on W. 38th.

Video surveillance was obtained from the Bayberry Apartments on Windsor Street. It shows Crayton, Dillard and a third male getting into a silver Nissan Rogue at 3:10 p.m. Dillard gets into the driver's seat and Crayton into the front passenger seat. The third male is in the left rear passenger seat.

This silver Nissan Rogue has the same broken/missing rear window wiper, police said.

The Facebook Live video starts at 3:50 p.m. It shows the same three people sitting in the same positions and wearing the same clothes as at the Bayberry. A fourth male is now sitting in the right rear passenger seat.

Crayton, Dillard and the third male are each seen brandishing what appear to be semi-automatic pistols. 

When the video ends it shows them heading west on W. 37th Street. 

Police said at approximately 3:55 p.m. a silver Nissan Rogue is seen traveling east in the 200 block of W. 38th Street. It returns a minute later going east on W. 38th. 

Police had located the Nissan Rogue an hour after the shooting. They were told that Crayton had taken the vehicle and Dillard had returned it about 30 minutes after the shooting.

Police said multiple latent finger prints were found in the vehicle for each individual and were located at the spots they were sitting at the time of the shooting.

 

 

 

 


Tatiyana Hunter, 20, Arrested After Pointing Gun At East Ridge Police

Susan Harris Takes Over As President Of Rock City; Bill Chapin Remains As Board Chairman

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A Chattanooga woman was taken into custody after East Ridge Police said she pointed a gun at them during a traffic stop. In the incident early Thursday, police conducted a traffic stop on ... (click for more)

The board of directors of See Rock City, Inc. announced that as of July 1, Susan P. Harris has been elected to serve SRC as the president and chief executive officer of the company. Bill Chapin, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, JOHN CARLOS 309 BROWNTOWN ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF ... (click for more)



Opinion

In A Time Of Crisis, Why Commemorate The Fourth Of July?

This weekend, we will commemorate the 244 th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Admittedly, we will celebrate with less exuberance than previous years, but celebrations will occur across the land and flags will be flying high. It has been a difficult year. While that may seem like an understatement for a year punctuated with tornadoes, a pandemic, political and social ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger's Poor Staffing Situation

I have never heard of a CRRT but when I found out that such an intensive care machine is used to facilitate a “continuous renal replacement therapy,” I was actually scared that some poor soul in the throes of acute kidney failure at Chattanooga’s Erlanger Hospital could die. Granted, kidney failure in a critically ill patient is a terrible thing but when one nurse is charged with ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Vs. Georgia Revolution Match To Be Broadcast Live On CW Television Network

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that supporters across the tristate area will be able to watch the first match of the NISA Independent Cup live on local television- a first in Chattanooga FC history. Supporters were thrilled yesterday to learn that Chattanooga’s Football Club will return to play Saturday, July 11 th , 8:00 against Georgia Revolution in the first ... (click for more)

UTC Netters Add ECU Transfer Simon Labbe

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men’s tennis head coach Chuck Merzbacher announced the addition of Simon Labbe to the program today. Labbe joins the Mocs from East Carolina, and due to the COVID-19 waiver, he will have three years of eligibility remaining. A native of Quebec, Canada, Labbe joined ECU’s program as a freshman in 2018-19. In last year’s shortened season, ... (click for more)


