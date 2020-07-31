2 People Rescued From Apartment Fire In East Ridge On Friday Morning; 10 Apartment Units Damaged

Two people and a pet were rescued Friday morning in an apartment fire in East Ridge.

At approximately 8:23 a.m., East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police and Memorial EMS were dispatched to a reported apartment fire at 100 Dorroh Lane. 10 apartments were damaged.

Fire and police arrive on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the building with two occupants trapped on the second floor. Fire crews started rescue operations. Crews used extension ladders to rescue the trapped occupants. Other crews started an aggressive interior attack.

A second alarm was requested through Tri State Mutual Aid. Crews located and contained the fire using several hand lines and master streams. Two occupants were treated and released on the scene for smoke inhalation. No other civilian injuries were reported. One family pet was also rescued and transported by East Ridge Animal Services to a local veterinarian.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the East Ridge Fire/Arson Division. Damage is estimated to be $250,000 with 10 apartments damaged. The American Red Cross will be assisting several occupants.





East Ridge Fire responded with Squad one, Squad two, Squad Three, Quint One, Engine two, and Rescue One.





Mutual Aid was received from:

Chattanooga Quint 13, Chattanooga Squad 7

Catoosa County Engine 7

Catoosa County Truck 9

Rossville Engine 1

Red Bank Engine 3

Tri Community Engine 1243

Signal Mountain Engine

Hamilton County Rescue Rehab

Hamilton County Sheriff drone

Catoosa County Air Truck

Mutual Aid coordinator Dewey Woody MA2, Chattanooga Battalion Chief Middlebrooks, and Assistant Chief Catoosa County Daniel Walston MA 5



