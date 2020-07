Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKRIDGE, JERMICHAEL LEBRON

1251 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES

7296 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---BARKER, ANTHONY DEWAYNE291 STANCIL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE1054 HOLLAND JOHNSON HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)---BERRY, JACOB ALLEN10113 E BRAINERD RD OOLETWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---BILLINGSLEY, CEDRIC TROY2025 N. HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 00000Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC---BOMAR, JOHN M319 GARDEN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)---BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE4016 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELONY EVADING ARRESTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYSPEEDINGLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000---BROWN, ERIC GIG727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---CAMPBELL, JACKSON DAVID711 RENAISSANCE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---COPELAND, CONLEY A5555 HIXSON PIKE APT 209 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE1217 ASLINGER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---DODD, JOHN NATHAN177 PARTON LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---EADES, WILLIAM JOSEPH4508 APT B NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW---GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)DOMESTIC ASSAULT---GERARDO, TORIBIO5407 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENT---GOSS, ALEXIS434 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---HARPER, COREY CORTEZ4016 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072603Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---HAYNES, TERRIE LYNN2423 HAMILL RD Chattanooga, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---HEDGECOTH, CAROLNE DIANE7729 HANSLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARREST---HILLS, ROBERT B38 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT---HUNTER, TATIYANA5323 MEADOWBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COMARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JONES, SAVON JAMAR2300 Wilson St Chattanooga, 374063228Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA) .VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILIRE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)---LAMBERT, CHARLES WENDELL727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LAWSON, DONICE WILLIAM7608 NOAH REID ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIABLE FETUS AS VICTIMDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LOMBARDO, JASON COY1835 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFELONIOUS OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE---MCLAIN, JOSHUA MICHAEL5308 CONNELL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OVER $2500.00---MCLAIN, TRAVIS LEE9606 WEST CHERRY ST OOTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (DADE CO GA)---MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE2001 S LIVELY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---PEARSON, RODERICK DERRELL4603 PLAZA HILLS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYIMPROPER PASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---RIVERS, JAJUAN O3825 DEERFOOT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---ROYAL, KALIA SHETAH810 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SISSON, CHAD ALLEN102 POLO FIELD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---STEWART, ERIC DHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY---TOLEDO-GONZALEZ, MILEYNA3776 PROVENCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TOMA, ANTONIO EDUARDOHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---TORBUSH, BRANDON LEWIS1411 MARLBORO AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency:EVADING ARREST---WEBB, ERIC LEBROUNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WESTFIELD, CORDEZ D1375 OVERHEAD BRIDGE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILSON, BOBBY4510 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

AKRIDGE, JERMICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BARKER, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/17/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BARNES, KEVIN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/01/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) BILLINGSLEY, CEDRIC TROY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/28/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2020

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING ARREST

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

SPEEDING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000 DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DODD, JOHN NATHAN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/19/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND EADES, WILLIAM JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/07/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW GARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/13/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOSS, ALEXIS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/26/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 HARPER, COREY CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2020

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS HILLS, ROBERT B

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 06/03/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT HUNTER, TATIYANA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/11/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JONES, SAVON JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/18/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA) .

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILIRE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED) LAMBERT, CHARLES WENDELL

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 06/28/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2020

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LOMBARDO, JASON COY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/30/1975

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2020

Charge(s):

FELONIOUS OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE MITCHELL, AARON LINNELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PEARSON, RODERICK DERRELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

IMPROPER PASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS RIVERS, JAJUAN O

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/10/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE