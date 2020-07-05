Dalton City Council Meeting Canceled Due To City Employee Testing Positive For Covid

The regularly-scheduled meeting of the City of Dalton Mayor and Council has been canceled.

The meeting has been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. A member of the city staff assigned to City Hall recently tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and the meeting is being canceled to allow time for the building to be cleaned and for work areas to be sanitized.

The employee who is positive for the coronavirus was not experiencing any symptoms and is self-isolating at home. The employee is not an elected official.