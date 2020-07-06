Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, July 6, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Monday, July 6, 2020
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

Blackburn, Loeffler Introduce Bill To End "Birth Tourism" And Fight Immigration Fraud

Walker County Arrest Report For June 29-July 5


Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) have introduced legislation "to combat illegal immigration fraud and eliminate loopholes in birthright citizenship that are being ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for June 29-July 5: FORSYTH TIMOTHY GRANT W/M 54 OFFICER GILLELAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED TUCKER ANTHONY DUANE W/M 42 SELF HOLD ... (click for more)



Blackburn, Loeffler Introduce Bill To End "Birth Tourism" And Fight Immigration Fraud

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) have introduced legislation "to combat illegal immigration fraud and eliminate loopholes in birthright citizenship that are being exploited by foreign nationals." The Ban Birth Tourism Act will amend the Immigration and Nationality Act and ban birth tourism as a permissible basis for obtaining a temporary visitor visa. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time To Examine Tax Breaks For Churches - And Response (3)

Churches are classified for tax purposes as 501(c)(3) organizations. This means contributions to them are generally tax deductible and they pay no property taxes on their real estate facilities. In return for this there are certain restrictions they must follow, the most important being: "Specifically, 501(c)(3) organizations are prohibited from engaging in excessive political ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Side Of Freedom

J.R.R Tolkien, who quite famously wrote books like ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’, made a very astute observation one day before he died almost 50 years ago. “All we have to decide is what to do with the time given us.” None of us knows when the bell will toll, so my sole responsibility is to squeeze the most and best and brightest out of “the time given me” and I enjoy ... (click for more)

Sports

Auto Racing Pioneer Joe Richey Dies At 85

A true pioneer of local auto racing passed away Saturday. Joseph W. “Joe” Richey, 85, was surrounded by his loving family. Joe Richey is a member of the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and was a familiar sight around area tracks fielding race cars including his families #87 carried on by his son Rex in the 80's, 90's and beyond. He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga, North ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S CITY TEAM PLAY Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START 1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER 1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON 18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON 18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN, ... (click for more)


