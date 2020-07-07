July 7, 2020
These patients were treated between July 3 and July 5. Most of the injuries
Tuesday Congressman Chuck Fleischmann delivered opening remarks at the FY 2021 Homeland Security Subcommittee Markup.
The full text of Congressman Fleischmann's opening remarks as delivered
Erlanger Health System Emergency Departments treated 12 patients with injuries related to Fourth of July activities.
These patients were treated between July 3 and July 5. Most of the injuries include burns and abrasions to hands as well as eye related injuries.
Fireworks injuries by year:
2020– eight adults and four children
2019– six adults and two children
2018–
Re: Coyote Jack's Is For Sale:
Southside Pioneer!
From an inspiration for zonal urban re-development to an urban armpit and disgrace to a city in two short decades.
1400 Cowart St. has had five lives and counting over most of a century: from meat packer, to furniture warehouse, to upscale restaurant, to mid-scale restaurant, to glorified honky tonk dive.
I know, and you know, and everybody in the world knows, this ‘Defund the Police’ is the most ridiculous nonsense in the world. Maybe you’ve heard that in Chicago on the Fourth of July weekend, 70 people were shot. That’s 38 on the Fourth of July alone. Ten in body bags. For the week, ending at midnight on Saturday, it was 138 shot, 26 dead.
But wait … on Sunday, June 5 th , the
A true pioneer of local auto racing passed away Saturday. Joseph W. “Joe” Richey, 85, was surrounded by his loving family.
Joe Richey is a member of the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and was a familiar sight around area tracks fielding race cars including his families #87 carried on by his son Rex in the 80's, 90's and beyond.
He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga, North
CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S CITY TEAM PLAY
Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START
1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER
1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON
18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON
18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN,