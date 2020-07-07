Hamilton County Has 36th Death From Coronavirus; 20 Others Are In Intensive Care; Tennessee Has 1,359 More Cases, 12 More Deaths

Hamilton County has had a 36th death from coronavirus.

There are 53 in local hospitals, with 20 of those in Intensive Care.

There have been 73 more cases, bringing the total to 2,982.

Cases in Tennessee rose by 1,359, bringing the total to 53,514. Of the total, 31,827 have recovered.



There were 12 more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 665.

Officials said 53 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,950.

Tennessee has now passed 920,000 on its testing program.

Davidson County is listed with 127 deaths. It has had 11,559 cases.



Shelby County has had 202 deaths and 12,176 cases.

Knoxville has had eight deaths. It has had 1,309 cases - up 100.

Bledsoe County is at 623 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County had 48 more cases, bringing the total to 773. There have now been four deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 289 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 79 cases - up five - and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 42 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 63 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 32 cases. Franklin County has 90 cases and three deaths.



McMinn County is at 243 cases and 18 deaths.



Monroe County is at 140 cases and six deaths. Polk County is at 46 cases.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,670 cases and has 53 deaths.



There are 1,420 cases in Williamson County and it has 15 coronavirus deaths.