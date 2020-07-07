 Tuesday, July 7, 2020 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 36th Death From Coronavirus; 20 Others Are In Intensive Care; Tennessee Has 1,359 More Cases, 12 More Deaths

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Hamilton County has had a 36th death from coronavirus.

 

There are 53 in local hospitals, with 20 of those in Intensive Care.

 

There have been 73 more cases, bringing the total to 2,982.

 

Cases in Tennessee rose by 1,359, bringing the total to 53,514. Of the total, 31,827 have recovered.

There were 12 more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 665.

Officials said 53 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,950.

Tennessee has now passed 920,000 on its testing program.

Davidson County is listed with 127 deaths. It has had 11,559 cases.

Shelby County has had 202 deaths and 12,176 cases. 

Knoxville has had eight deaths. It has had 1,309 cases - up 100.

Bledsoe County is at 623 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 48 more cases, bringing the total to 773. There have now been four deaths. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 289 and no deaths.

Marion County is at 79 cases - up five - and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 42 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 63 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 32 cases. Franklin County has 90 cases and three deaths.

McMinn County is at 243 cases and 18 deaths.


Monroe County is at 140 cases and six deaths. Polk County is at 46 cases.

 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,670 cases and has 53 deaths.

There are 1,420 cases in Williamson County and it has 15 coronavirus deaths. 

 

 


July 7, 2020

Councilman Byrd Says "Worst Nightmare" Happened When Car Crashed Into New Avondale Rec Center

July 7, 2020

Councilwoman Coonrod Asks That City Observe Juneteenth As Paid Holiday

July 7, 2020

Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon


City Councilman Anthony Byrd said "our worse fears were realized" on Friday when a car ran into the side of the new Avondale Recreation Center. No one was injured in the wreck, police said. ... (click for more)

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she wants to add Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees. She was told by County Attorney Phil Noblett that she needs to check with city finance ... (click for more)

A home in Dallas Bay was damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon. A neighbor called 911 reporting a fire at 1541 North Chester Road. At 3:45 pm, the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Councilman Byrd Says "Worst Nightmare" Happened When Car Crashed Into New Avondale Rec Center

City Councilman Anthony Byrd said "our worse fears were realized" on Friday when a car ran into the side of the new Avondale Recreation Center. No one was injured in the wreck, police said. Councilman Byrd said a woman stole a car, then hit another vehicle before careening into the rec center. He said residents had warned about the building being constructed up to the sidewalk ... (click for more)

Councilwoman Coonrod Asks That City Observe Juneteenth As Paid Holiday

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she wants to add Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees. She was told by County Attorney Phil Noblett that she needs to check with city finance to see what the costs would be to the city. Also, he said a resolution would need to be drawn up. Juneteenth is a holiday on June 19 celebrating the emancipation of freed slaves in ... (click for more)

Opinion

The 5 Lives Of A Southside Pioneer

Re: Coyote Jack's Is For Sale: Southside Pioneer! From an inspiration for zonal urban re-development to an urban armpit and disgrace to a city in two short decades. 1400 Cowart St. has had five lives and counting over most of a century: from meat packer, to furniture warehouse, to upscale restaurant, to mid-scale restaurant, to glorified honky tonk dive. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Racism. . . Or Murder

I know, and you know, and everybody in the world knows, this ‘Defund the Police’ is the most ridiculous nonsense in the world. Maybe you’ve heard that in Chicago on the Fourth of July weekend, 70 people were shot. That’s 38 on the Fourth of July alone. Ten in body bags. For the week, ending at midnight on Saturday, it was 138 shot, 26 dead. But wait … on Sunday, June 5 th , the ... (click for more)

Sports

Forte Fitness Designed To Address Individual Needs

We all know there are lots of gymnasiums and fitness facilities in the Chattanooga area, all catered to helping individuals become healthy and more fit through smarter eating habits and a legitimate exercise plan. Some are bigger than others. Most offer fitness classes of all kinds and most have operating hours that cater to the busy schedules of each person. Life as we know ... (click for more)

CFL Partners With Vfl Wolfsburg For Special Webinar

Chattanooga FC is partnering with Vfl Wolfsburg for a special webinar detailing life as a Bundesliga academy player and what Academy coaches at the top level in Germany are looking for in their players. In their webinar titled “What It Takes”, Vfl Wolfsburg Academy will share stories from their Academy, insight as to what really is going through an Academy coach’s mind as they evaluate ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors