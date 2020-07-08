 Wednesday, July 8, 2020 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Harrison Ellison In Custody After Series Of Auto Burglaries And Thefts In Bradley County

Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Harrison Ellison
Harrison Ellison

Harrison Ellison, 18, is in custody at the Bradley County Jail on multiple charges after a series of auto burglaries and thefts that occurred on June 12.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying and/or locating the other suspects involved in these auto burglaries and thefts.

On June 12, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to multiple auto burglaries in northern Bradley County. Several handguns were stolen during these auto burglaries. There were also multiple auto burglaries that occurred in the city of Cleveland the same night, resulting in a stolen vehicle, which has since been recovered in Chattanooga. During the investigation, detectives located surveillance video from multiple locations, which showed the same suspects involved in several of the incidents.

One suspect was indentified as Harrison Ellison, who was he was arrested in Hamilton County on Monday.

On Tuesday, Ellison was transported to the Bradley County Jail on the following charges: 15 counts of auto burglary, two counts of theft under $1000 and one count of theft over $10,000.

Anyone with information on the other individuals involved in these crimes is encouraged to contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations tip line at 423 728-7336. 


CDOT Announces Houston Street Two-Way Conversion Begins July 23

The Chattanooga Department of Transportation announces Houston Street will be converted from one-way to two-way between E 11th Street and Lindsay Street. CDOT will post public notice signs at each intersection. The traffic lane to change direction will be closed starting July 23. Houston Street will open to two-way traffic between E 11th Street and Lindsay Street on Aug. 6. (click for more)

Don't Let The Hamilton County Schools Bamboozle You Again - And Response (2)

So, as of today, the schools are planning to reopen, in full, on Aug. 12. I fully expect that to change shortly after they arrive back. I think there will be one or two weeks of classes and then back to virtual school it will be, because that is how they can draw full paychecks while doing very, very little actual work. Schools shut down in March and then changed over to “virtual” ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: NBC Views Our Plight

For quite some time I have immersed myself in what I call “My Morning Readings.” With each new day, I scan my emails and then I walk through a garden of websites, searching for knowledge. We should never outgrow learning and through this process, I come up with things I enjoy sharing with my readers. One of my “hot buttons” in my daily peruse is my home - Chattanooga. I have forever ... (click for more)

Date Changes For U.S. Amateur At Honors Course Due To Tornado Damage

The United States Golf Association (USGA) on Wednesday, announced changes to future U.S. Senior Amateur Championship host sites. The Country Club of Detroit, in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mi., will be the site of the 66th championship in 2021, scheduled for Aug. 28-Sept. 2. The Honors Course, in Ooltewah, will host the 69th U.S. Senior Amateur on Aug. 24-29, 2024. The Country Club ... (click for more)

Dalton State's Ben Rebne Wins 2020 Jack Nicklaus Award

Ben Rebne added another award to the trophy case on Wednesday as the NAIA's 2020 Jack Nicklaus Award recipient. Rebne becomes the third Roadrunner to win the prestigious award following Sean Elliott in 2015 and S.M. Lee in 2017 & 2018. With four winners of the award, Dalton State ranks tied for second with Arizona State and Georgia Tech on the all-time list with four. Oklahoma ... (click for more)


