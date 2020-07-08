Harrison Ellison In Custody After Series Of Auto Burglaries And Thefts In Bradley County

Harrison Ellison, 18, is in custody at the Bradley County Jail on multiple charges after a series of auto burglaries and thefts that occurred on June 12.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying and/or locating the other suspects involved in these auto burglaries and thefts.

On June 12, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to multiple auto burglaries in northern Bradley County. Several handguns were stolen during these auto burglaries. There were also multiple auto burglaries that occurred in the city of Cleveland the same night, resulting in a stolen vehicle, which has since been recovered in Chattanooga. During the investigation, detectives located surveillance video from multiple locations, which showed the same suspects involved in several of the incidents.

One suspect was indentified as Harrison Ellison, who was he was arrested in Hamilton County on Monday.

On Tuesday, Ellison was transported to the Bradley County Jail on the following charges: 15 counts of auto burglary, two counts of theft under $1000 and one count of theft over $10,000.

Anyone with information on the other individuals involved in these crimes is encouraged to contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations tip line at 423 728-7336.