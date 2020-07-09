Whitfield County Board Of Assessors Office Temporarily Closing Due To COVID Exposure

The Whitfield County Board of Assessors has temporarily closed the Assessors Office due to a direct exposure to the Covid-19 virus. The office will be closed for in person assistance effective Wednesday, and will reopen on July 17.

During this quarantine time, the Tax Assessor’s staff will be working remotely. The staff will be available during regular hours, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about real and personal property assessments, specialized assessments and any other pertinent questions.



Taxpayers can contact us by calling the office at 706 275-7410 or by visiting the website at www.whitfieldassessor.com.



If you would like to file an appeal of your 2020 assessment, you can file it at the website or by mailing a letter to the Whitfield County Board of Assessors, 205 N Selvidge St. Suite B, Dalton, Ga. 30720. The last day to appeal is July 27.



Stay tuned to the website and like the assessor's Facebook page for operation updates.

