 Thursday, July 9, 2020 75.0°F   thunderstorm heavy rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Heavy Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Georgia Reports 2,837 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 More Deaths

Thursday, July 9, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 106,727 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 2,837.

There have been 2,922 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 8 more since Wednesday.

Hospitalizations are at 12,606 - up 106 since Wednesday.

Whitfield County has 90 new cases for a total of 1,610 and remains at 15 deaths. Officials said 72 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has added one new case at 364 and remains at 12 deaths and 18 hospitalized.

Dade County remains at 77 cases and one death.
Five have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has four new cases for a total of 339 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.

Chattooga County has one new case for a total of 77 cases, and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 15 new cases for a total of 859, and remains at 42 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 670 cases, up 16 from Wednesday, and remains at 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) added 10 cases since Wednesday, for a total of 480 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-four have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 9,586 cases and 319 deaths. Cobb County has 6,369 cases and has 248 deaths. There are now 7,472 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 175 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 10,415 cases and has 175 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,042 cases and remains at 155 deaths.

July 9, 2020

Police Blotter: Man In Older Green Explorer Steals Buggy Load Of Shrimp; Man Finally Caught On To Gift Card Scam On 3rd Try

July 9, 2020

Westmore Church Of God Pastor Kelvin Page Gives Interview On Mix 104.1

July 9, 2020

Bradley County Woman Arrested After Financially Exploiting Elderly Couple By Over $70,000


Police responded to a vandalism at a residence on S. Orchard Knob Ave. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the victim. He said he was upstairs when he heard yelling coming from outside. ... (click for more)

Westmore Church of God Pastor Kelvin Page gave his first interview to Mix 104.1’s Steve Hartline regarding the COVID-19 situation at the church in Cleveland. Click here for the interview, ... (click for more)

Victoria Cyrus has been taken into custody by Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team on charges of financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person and theft over $60,000. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man In Older Green Explorer Steals Buggy Load Of Shrimp; Man Finally Caught On To Gift Card Scam On 3rd Try

Police responded to a vandalism at a residence on S. Orchard Knob Ave. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the victim. He said he was upstairs when he heard yelling coming from outside. As he came outside he saw a young black female throw a rock through his front window. He said he did not know the female and that he could not state why she would break his window. After talking ... (click for more)

Westmore Church Of God Pastor Kelvin Page Gives Interview On Mix 104.1

Westmore Church of God Pastor Kelvin Page gave his first interview to Mix 104.1’s Steve Hartline regarding the COVID-19 situation at the church in Cleveland. Click here for the interview, produced by Mix 104.1 WCLE. (click for more)

Opinion

Mandates Are A Bluff - And Response (11)

Via something called an "Executive Order," the facemask mandate will go into effect in Hamilton County on Friday until Sept. 8. This is an illegal executive order and carries no legal weight. Those issuing it know this, which is why Jim Coppinger was too cowardly to issue it himself, but passed off the dirty deed to Dr. Paul Hendricks, who is not even a duly elected representative ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It’s Right Vs. Wrong

A month ago the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, led a delegation of Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, to kneel for a symbolic eight minutes and 40 seconds in Washington’s Emancipation Hall in memory of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis in an arrest gone awry on May 25. The kneeling ceremony was revolting. George Floyd was a known thug, ... (click for more)

Sports

Highly Ranked Florida Champ Joining Mocs Grapplers

As the unforgettable summer of 2020 rolls on, so does GoMocs.com's look at the incoming recruiting class for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling program. This week's featured newcomer is Noah Castillo, a highly regarded prep talent from the state of Florida. Castillo is a three-time state champion from Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Fla., where he competed ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Former Chattanoogan Rick Crawford Was Early Mentor To Lance Armstrong

Nearly 50 years ago, Rick Crawford was a blossoming young athlete at Bright School and at Baylor School in the lower grades before his family moved to the Atlanta area. He later realized he had a gift for endurance sports, and that carried him into a career as a long-distance runner at Georgia and then as one of the nation’s top professional triathletes and cyclists for a ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors