Georgia Reports 2,837 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 106,727 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 2,837.There have been 2,922 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 8 more since Wednesday.Hospitalizations are at 12,606 - up 106 since Wednesday.Whitfield County has 90 new cases for a total of 1,610 and remains at 15 deaths. Officials said 72 have been hospitalized.Walker County has added one new case at 364 and remains at 12 deaths and 18 hospitalized.Dade County remains at 77 cases and one death.Five have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has four new cases for a total of 339 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.Chattooga County has one new case for a total of 77 cases, and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 15 new cases for a total of 859, and remains at 42 deaths from the virus.Floyd County (Rome) has 670 cases, up 16 from Wednesday, and remains at 15 deaths.Gordon County (Calhoun) added 10 cases since Wednesday, for a total of 480 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-four have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 9,586 cases and 319 deaths. Cobb County has 6,369 cases and has 248 deaths. There are now 7,472 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 175 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 10,415 cases and has 175 deaths.Dougherty County (Albany) has 2,042 cases and remains at 155 deaths.