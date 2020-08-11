 Tuesday, August 11, 2020 94.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Atlanta-Area Couple Given Lengthy Prison Terms For Bringing Underage Victim To Chattanooga For Prostitution

Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Savannah Grissum
Savannah Grissum

An Atlanta-area couple has been sentenced to lengthy federal prison sentences after being convicted of bringing an underage victim to Chattanooga for prostitution.

Savannah Grissum, 22, of Douglasville, Ga., and Alonzo Dean Westmoreland, 31, of Kennesaw, Ga., were sentenced by the Judge Curtis L. Collier.

Both pled guilty in September 2019 to transporting in commerce an underage victim for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.  

Ms. Grissum was sentenced to 78 months in prison, followed by six years’ supervised release; Westmoreland received 108 months in prison and six years of supervised release. Both will be required to register with the sex offender registry in any state in which they reside, work, or attend school, and comply with special sex offender conditions during the supervised release.

In June 2018, the Cobb County Police Department received a report of a runaway juvenile. The FBI from the Atlanta and Chattanooga divisions were informed that the juvenile was located in Chattanooga. Deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI responded to a local motel, where they recovered the underage victim who had been prostituted in Chattanooga for approximately four days.

Ms. Grissum and Westmoreland used the proceeds from that illegal activity to pay for their hotel room and other expenses.

The prosecution was the result of a joint investigation led by FBI Special Agents Terrilynn James and Terri L. Green of the Chattanooga Division, and Nathan Whiteman of the Atlanta Division, Detective Robert Rush of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Detectives Hunter Llewellyn and Ray Drew with the Cobb County Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Woods represented the United States in court proceedings.

Alonzo Dean Westmoreland
Alonzo Dean Westmoreland

August 11, 2020

Hamilton, Bledsoe, Bradley, Marion And Sequatchie Counties Have New Coronavirus Deaths

August 11, 2020

UTC Has Recorded 17 Staff/Faculty, 57 Students With COVID Since June 1

August 11, 2020

Fire Chief Says 16 Firefighters Have Tested Positive For COVID


Hamilton, Bledsoe, Bradley, Marion And Sequatchie Counties Have New Coronavirus Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported Tuesday that the total number of Hamilton County resident deaths has risen to 56, an increase of one since Monday. Total cases now are 6,278 in Hamilton County, up 87. There are 4,763 people that have recovered from the virus in the county. The number of COVID patients in Intensive Care has increased one since Monday to 27. ... (click for more)

UTC Has Recorded 17 Staff/Faculty, 57 Students With COVID Since June 1

UTC said it has recorded 17 staff/faculty who tested positive for COVID-19 since June 1. Officials said 57 students have come down with the virus for the same time period. UTC reported, "Cases reflect both on-campus and off-campus community members who may or may not have been in contact with the campus during their reported illness." (click for more)

Marco Perez Thanks Voters In District 2

I am deeply honored and humbled by the response and support I received from District 2 voters. In the last few years we have made great advances in education and we are ready to continue on this path forward. As I’ve spoken with hundreds of parents, teachers and students their top concern is the change to education in this coming year. I am excited to work together in support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Madness Must Stop

If you haven’t heard, “caravans of looters” descended on Chicago Sunday night. Over 100 blatant criminals were arrested, and 13 police officers were injured. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot quickly announced the National Guard should not be called in, saying the Chicago Police Department was in control. In non-related news, it was learned that from Friday at 12 p.m. until Monday ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Earn 2-2 Tie At North Texas

The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a point in USL League One standings Saturday night with a 2-2 tie at North Texas. The Red Wolves are third in the standings behind Greenville Triumph and Union Omaha. Greg Hurst opened the scoring in the third minute. North Texas's Beni Redzic scored in teh 47th and the 87th minute to give the home team a 2-1 lead. Marky Hernandez tied the ... (click for more)

Riley Hickman Raising Twin Ooltewah Teenagers Ready To Race Soon

The "Hustler" Riley Hickman of Ooltewah has his hands full in a different and unique aspect of his racing career. Winning nearly 100 various Late Model features over the past 20 years in and around Tennessee, North Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the most important aspect has been his twin sons. Now, at 13 Drew and Dillon (sitting on the door area - talking with dad) are interested ... (click for more)


