 Thursday, August 13, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, August 13, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALVAREZ, VICTOR ESTEBAN 
622 4TH AVE APT 2 DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK 
1701 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE 
3914 ROSALIND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374162226 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
CONTIS, ALLEN FRANCISCO 
2225 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVIN 
4228 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DEFOOR, BRITTANY LEA 
984 DEBBIE LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
DETRE, KRISTY L 
3129 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE 
2810 SAINT JOHNS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374215023 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
FITZGERALD, MICHAEL J 
300 CLEARVIEW DR DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARDEN, DEREK ALLEN 
921 HORNE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HYDRO FOR RESALE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HAVEMAN, ROCHELLE LEA 
826 SCHMIDT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HESTER, ERIC LEBRON 
26 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101373 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
HOLMAN, CHRISTOPHER RYAN 
389 GREENS LAKE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN 
2767 LAKE HOWARD RD LA FAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD 
1909 TUSKEEGEE BLV.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
---
JOHNSON, BRITTANY 
10643 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
KING, EBONY MONIQUE 
5106 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEDFORD, ERIK 
1920 GUNBARREL RD APT #120 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
LOFTIES, JOURNEE DEVELLI 
5262 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MALONE, TYQURERIO JAZZKEM 
2510 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE ATTEMPTED
---
MCCARTER, KEVIN MICHAEL 
2227 HAVEN CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
MCCROSKEY, PORSCHE MARIE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
MCKNIGHT, JAVONTE 
3318 S LEE HWY MC DONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PARIS, COREY J 
17 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER 1000)
---
PEREZ, KEVIN 
401 MOORE ST DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
---
PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DEJANERIAN 
2602 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PUTMAN, CORTEZ DONTE 
8837 MILLARD LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAY, GORDON 
1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
REECE, RICHARD THOMAS 
300 PATROL ROAD FORSYTH, 31029 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ROMESBURG, NICKOLAS R 
707 COTTON TAIL LN SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ROSENBAUM, ROBERT 
1540 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, PATTI ELIZABETH 
10541 DODD CEMETERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SMITH, ROLAND JASON 
9441 KINGSHEDGE COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
SNEED, FELIX GORDON 
199 JADE LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
KIDNAPPING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
SPRAY, CHAD TYLER 
1904 KAILEY HAYES CT MOUNT JULIET, 37122 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EXTRACTING MARIJUANA CONCENTRATE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SUTTON, JAMEL DAESHUN 
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
---
TEEMS, SCONDA NICOLE 
2008 SMITH ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER 1000
FELONY EVADING
---
THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID 
8400 SUN HILL LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
THOMAS, WALTER 
2426 COMB FLOWER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
ASSAULT
---
TINKER, SKYLA NICOLE 
513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
---
TIPTON, CODY E 
4611 ELDRIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 373434223 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
VAUGHN, RICKY DEWAYNE 
10008 BEAR TRAIL DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WALKER, NNEKA GOODWIN 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WARREN, ISAIAH MACARIO 
1106 ANN MARIE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
---
WESTFIELD, TIFFANIE 
4707 TOMAHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY 
1233 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
WISE, ANGELA MARIE 
1259 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
WOODS, KESHAWN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374115007 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

Here are the mug shots:

ALVAREZ, VICTOR ESTEBAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/01/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/16/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CONTIS, ALLEN FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/10/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVIN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/01/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
FITZGERALD, MICHAEL J
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/24/1965
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARDEN, DEREK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HYDRO FOR RESALE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HESTER, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • EVADING ARREST
KING, EBONY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOFTIES, JOURNEE DEVELLI
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCARTER, KEVIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
MCCROSKEY, PORSCHE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
MCKNIGHT, JAVONTE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARIS, COREY J
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER 1000)
PEREZ, KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/26/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
PUTMAN, CORTEZ DONTE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, GORDON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROMESBURG, NICKOLAS R
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROSENBAUM, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, ROLAND JASON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/28/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
SUTTON, JAMEL DAESHUN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
TEEMS, SCONDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/14/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 1000
  • FELONY EVADING
THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
THOMAS, WALTER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/17/1967
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TIPTON, CODY E
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
VAUGHN, RICKY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/20/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WARREN, ISAIAH MACARIO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
WESTFIELD, TIFFANIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
WISE, ANGELA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S


August 13, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 12, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

August 12, 2020

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 8/12/20


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALVAREZ, VICTOR ESTEBAN 622 4TH AVE APT 2 DALTON, 30721 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

(click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALVAREZ, VICTOR ESTEBAN 622 4TH AVE APT 2 DALTON, 30721 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT THEFT OF PROPERTY TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE) RECKLESS DRIVING FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

PILOTs In The Pandemic Period

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed almost everything. But there are a few exceptions. One exception is how easy it still is for a company to get a Payment-in-Lieu-of-Tax (PILOT) Agreement from Hamilton County. On Wednesday at the Hamilton County Commission agenda meeting, commissioners and the county mayor appeared enthusiastic about approving a property tax break for Southern ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Sea To Shining Sea’

If you were to poll the most travelled among us, Portland, Ore., would be among the finalists on every list as “The Most Beautiful City” in the United States. Yet, today, it is a run-away choice as the ugliest in America. For over two-and-half months the state capital has unwillingly hosted a full-fledged riot almost every night. Two weeks ago, the city’s now-despicable mayor, leftist ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee University Postpones Basketball, Soccer, Volleyball Until At Least Jan. 1

Lee University in partnership with the Gulf South Conference will postpone competition in basketball, soccer, and volleyball until at least Jan. 1. These sports are identified as high contact risk sports by the NCAA and are subject to significant testing requirements for all student-athletes and "inner bubble" personnel. Three significant factors helped the conference ... (click for more)

Covenant Postpones All Fall Sports

The USA South Athletic Conference announced that it is postponing fall sports competition due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The presidents of the USA South voted unanimously to postpone all fall sports conference competition until the spring 2021 semester. The USA South sports impacted are football, men's soccer, women's soccer, volleyball, men's cross country, and ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors