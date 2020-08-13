Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
---
---
---
---
---
DEFOOR, BRITTANY LEA
984 DEBBIE LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
---
DETRE, KRISTY L
3129 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
---
---
---
HAVEMAN, ROCHELLE LEA
826 SCHMIDT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
---
---
---
---
JOHNSON, BRITTANY
10643 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
---
---
---
MALONE, TYQURERIO JAZZKEM
2510 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE ATTEMPTED
---
---
---
---
---
---
PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DEJANERIAN
2602 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
---
---
REECE, RICHARD THOMAS
300 PATROL ROAD FORSYTH, 31029
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
---
---
SMITH, PATTI ELIZABETH
10541 DODD CEMETERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
---
SNEED, FELIX GORDON
199 JADE LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
KIDNAPPING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
SPRAY, CHAD TYLER
1904 KAILEY HAYES CT MOUNT JULIET, 37122
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EXTRACTING MARIJUANA CONCENTRATE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
---
---
---
---
TINKER, SKYLA NICOLE
513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
---
---
---
WALKER, NNEKA GOODWIN
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
---
---
WINFIELD, NIGEL ROY
1233 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
---
WOODS, KESHAWN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374115007
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
Here are the mug shots:
|ALVAREZ, VICTOR ESTEBAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/01/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/16/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|CONTIS, ALLEN FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/10/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVIN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/01/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|FITZGERALD, MICHAEL J
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/24/1965
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARDEN, DEREK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HYDRO FOR RESALE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HESTER, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- EVADING ARREST
|
|KING, EBONY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LOFTIES, JOURNEE DEVELLI
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCCARTER, KEVIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
|
|MCCROSKEY, PORSCHE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
|
|MCKNIGHT, JAVONTE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARIS, COREY J
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER 1000)
|
|PEREZ, KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/26/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
|
|PUTMAN, CORTEZ DONTE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAY, GORDON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|ROMESBURG, NICKOLAS R
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|ROSENBAUM, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, ROLAND JASON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/28/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|SUTTON, JAMEL DAESHUN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- EVADING ARREST
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
|
|TEEMS, SCONDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/14/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER 1000
- FELONY EVADING
|
|THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|THOMAS, WALTER
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/17/1967
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|TIPTON, CODY E
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|VAUGHN, RICKY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/20/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WARREN, ISAIAH MACARIO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
|
|WESTFIELD, TIFFANIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
|
|WISE, ANGELA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|