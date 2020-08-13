Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALVAREZ, VICTOR ESTEBAN

622 4TH AVE APT 2 DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK

1701 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE

3914 ROSALIND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374162226

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

CONTIS, ALLEN FRANCISCO

2225 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVIN

4228 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

DEFOOR, BRITTANY LEA

984 DEBBIE LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

---

DETRE, KRISTY L

3129 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE

2810 SAINT JOHNS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374215023

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

---

FITZGERALD, MICHAEL J

300 CLEARVIEW DR DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARDEN, DEREK ALLEN

921 HORNE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HYDRO FOR RESALE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HAVEMAN, ROCHELLE LEA

826 SCHMIDT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HESTER, ERIC LEBRON

26 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101373

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

HOLMAN, CHRISTOPHER RYAN

389 GREENS LAKE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN

2767 LAKE HOWARD RD LA FAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD

1909 TUSKEEGEE BLV.

