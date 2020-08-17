Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death, Only 45 New Cases; State Has 21 More Deaths

The county Heath Department on Monday reported only 45 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 6,813. There was one more death bringing the toll to 62.

Hamilton County has had 5,241 residents recover from the virus. There are currently 1,510 active cases in the county.

There are 59 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals, including 3 that are suspected. Those include 26 Hamilton County residents. Intensive Care numbers have been coming down and now are at 21.

Tennessee had 21 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,387, state Health Department officials said.

There were 1,036 new cases in the state for a total of 134,744.



There were 34 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 5,881.



There have been 94,812 people recover from the virus.



Testing numbers are above 1.868 million.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 24,798 cases, up 106; 334 deaths, up 7



Davidson County: 22,005 cases, up 112; 230 deaths, up 3

Knox County: 5,297 cases, up 66; 43 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 751 cases, up 2; 2 deaths



Bradley County: 2,175 cases, up 9; 16 deaths



Franklin County: 383 cases, up 3; 4 deaths



Grundy County: 130 cases; 2 deaths



Marion County: 258 cases, up 2; 5 deaths



McMinn County: 617 cases, up 8; 20 deaths



Meigs County: 121 cases; 1 death, up 1



Monroe County: 524 cases, up 13; 10 deaths



Polk County: 270 cases, up 2; 8 deaths



Rhea County: 583 cases, up 2; 2 deaths



Sequatchie County: 124 cases, up 2; 1 death



