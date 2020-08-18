 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Emily Mack Named River City Company CEO

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

River City Company has named Emily Mack as the economic development nonprofit’s new president and CEO. Ms. Mack will begin her new position in early September and will have the opportunity to work with outgoing leader Kim White during a brief transitional period. 
 
"Emily Mack brings a wealth of experience to the role," officials said.

Since 2016, Ms. Mack has served as the director of the Department of Metropolitan Development, DMD, for the City of Indianapolis. The DMD serves as the local government agency that leads and oversees all city planning, economic development and incentives, large-scale redevelopment projects, real estate transactions, the City of Indianapolis’ land bank and distribution of grants from the U.S.

Department of Housing & Urban Development. Ms. Mack oversaw the DMD’s 70 full-time employees and an annual operating budget of $70 million.
 
“Over the past three decades, River City Company has been instrumental in transforming Downtown Chattanooga into a thriving, vibrant urban center. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead such an incredible organization and to be part of the next phase of downtown's growth,” said Ms. Mack. “I look forward to collaborating with the business and philanthropic community, the City and especially the neighborhoods, so together, we can envision and reignite downtown as a place for all Chattanoogans to live, work, play and love.” 
 
The River City Company search process began in mid-April when 11-year CEO Kim White announced she would be stepping down in September. The search process attracted over 100 candidates and concluded in mid-August. 
 
“On behalf of the River City Board, I want to welcome Emily Mack to Chattanooga as the new leader for the River City Company. She brings a wealth of experience tied to the vitality of strong downtowns,” said Tom Griscom, River City Company board chair. “Also, the 11 years that Kim White has led the River City Company has spurred new developments and improvements in our community.” 
 
Ms. Mack is River City Company’s sixth CEO in its 34 years of operation. She has also served in roles for the City of Indianapolis in the Department of Neighborhood Services and the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission. Additionally, Ms. Mack has worked in the private sector for CORE Planning Strategies in Indianapolis along with a position as the real estate development manager for Downtown Indy, a nonprofit organization developing, managing and marketing Downtown Indianapolis similar to River City Company’s role for Downtown Chattanooga.


August 18, 2020

Police Blotter: Officers Check Out Sleepers, But They Are Fine; Disappointed Woman Finds She Did Not Win $750,000 In The Lottery (Just $5)

August 18, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

August 18, 2020

Collegedale Working On Sidewalk Repairs; Cleanup Continues From Easter Tornadoes


Police reported an unconscious person at a location on Jersey Pike. When police arrived EMS (Medic 3) was on scene and had woken up the unconscious person. Police spoke to the man, who said he

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Collegedale has money in the budget this year to start making the city ADA compliant, City Manager Ted Rogers told residents that had come to the commission meeting with concerns about sidewalks



Opinion

It's Time To Reopen The Signal Mountain Library

Schools on Signal Mountain are now open. An integral part of our educational community on Signal Mountain is the Signal Mountain Library. The library is a place where children can go after school and do homework, access computers and Wi-Fi, check-out books, or meet with tutors. Many Thrasher students used to walk to the library after school. I just phoned the library and was

Roy Exum: Exactly What I Think

Several weeks ago, I received an anonymous email from a writer who so well shared my conservative, and I pray, my Christian beliefs that I included it in an opinion piece on Chattanoogan.com under the appropriate heading, "I'll Sign This Letter." Now another comes along. This one is also unsigned, yet it is now going viral on Facebook with literally thousands of "likes" and shares."

Sports

Dan Fleser: It's Christmas For UT Football Fans

KNOXVILLE – Mid-August probably felt more like Christmas for Tennessee football fans on Monday. There were presents to unpack for the UT faithful from mid-afternoon until evening. The holiday began with the reveal on the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum Show that Tennessee's revamped football schedule will open at South Carolina on Sept. 26. The Vols' other nine games were laid

Chickamauga's Dale McDowell Is Top 5 Finisher At Union, Ky.

Living up to its title rivalry, Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, NY powered past 19 others and race-long leader Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn., to win Saturday night's Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model $50,000 Sunoco "North,/South 100" at Kentucky's Florence Speedway. Passing the series points leader on lap 88, T-Mac cruised the rest of the way. To the delight of the crowd, the "Yank"


