Emily Mack Named River City Company CEO

River City Company has named Emily Mack as the economic development nonprofit’s new president and CEO. Ms. Mack will begin her new position in early September and will have the opportunity to work with outgoing leader Kim White during a brief transitional period.



"Emily Mack brings a wealth of experience to the role," officials said.

Since 2016, Ms. Mack has served as the director of the Department of Metropolitan Development, DMD, for the City of Indianapolis. The DMD serves as the local government agency that leads and oversees all city planning, economic development and incentives, large-scale redevelopment projects, real estate transactions, the City of Indianapolis’ land bank and distribution of grants from the U.S.

Department of Housing & Urban Development. Ms. Mack oversaw the DMD’s 70 full-time employees and an annual operating budget of $70 million.“Over the past three decades, River City Company has been instrumental in transforming Downtown Chattanooga into a thriving, vibrant urban center. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead such an incredible organization and to be part of the next phase of downtown's growth,” said Ms. Mack. “I look forward to collaborating with the business and philanthropic community, the City and especially the neighborhoods, so together, we can envision and reignite downtown as a place for all Chattanoogans to live, work, play and love.”The River City Company search process began in mid-April when 11-year CEO Kim White announced she would be stepping down in September. The search process attracted over 100 candidates and concluded in mid-August.“On behalf of the River City Board, I want to welcome Emily Mack to Chattanooga as the new leader for the River City Company. She brings a wealth of experience tied to the vitality of strong downtowns,” said Tom Griscom, River City Company board chair. “Also, the 11 years that Kim White has led the River City Company has spurred new developments and improvements in our community.”Ms. Mack is River City Company’s sixth CEO in its 34 years of operation. She has also served in roles for the City of Indianapolis in the Department of Neighborhood Services and the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission. Additionally, Ms. Mack has worked in the private sector for CORE Planning Strategies in Indianapolis along with a position as the real estate development manager for Downtown Indy, a nonprofit organization developing, managing and marketing Downtown Indianapolis similar to River City Company’s role for Downtown Chattanooga.