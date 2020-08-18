Motorcyclist Who Was Critically Injured In Crash With Car On Highway 153 Has Died

A motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash with a car on Friday night has died.

He has been identified only as a 42-year-old male.

At approximately 10:26 p.m. on Friday, Chattanooga Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 5300 Highway 153. The CPD Traffic/DUI Unit responded to the scene.

A Kia Forte driven by a 34-year-old man was facing southbound attempting to turn left into a parking lot once the northbound light turned red. Southbound traffic is not governed by the traffic light at that intersection. A Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 153 entering the intersection at Northgate Mall Drive as the traffic light was changing from green to red.

The motorcycle struck the Kia in the intersection.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries.

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner notified CPD that the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

