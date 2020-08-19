Brandon McDaniel Arrested In Monday Night Murder Of Donald Troutwine

Brandon Deonte McDaniel, 21, has been taken into custody in a homicide that occurred at a residence in the 4800 block of 15th Avenue on Monday.

Donald Troutwine, 25, was shot Monday evening and died from his injuries after a shot was fired into his home following an altercation.



Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4800 block of 15th Avenue at approximately 8:13 p.m.



Upon arrival, police located Mr. Troutwine suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.



Police earlier said, "It was stated to investigators that prior to the shooting an adult male entered the residence threatening violence then exited the home. Soon after, a suspect shot into the home, striking the victim. The incident appears to be isolated to those involved."

Acting on a tip that was called in to police, the CPD Fugitive Unit, CPD Gun Team, Hamilton County Fugitive Unit, U.S. Marshals, and ATF apprehended McDaniel at a residence in the 2700 block of Dodson Avenue. McDaniel is being held at the Hamilton County Jail.



