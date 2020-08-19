 Thursday, August 20, 2020 76.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Brandon McDaniel Arrested In Monday Night Murder Of Donald Troutwine

Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Brandon McDaniel
Brandon McDaniel
Brandon Deonte McDaniel, 21, has been taken into custody in a homicide that occurred at a residence in the 4800 block of 15th Avenue on Monday.
 
Donald Troutwine, 25, was shot Monday evening and died from his injuries after a shot was fired into his home following an altercation. 


Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4800 block of 15th Avenue at approximately 8:13 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located Mr. Troutwine suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police earlier said, "It was stated to investigators that prior to the shooting an adult male entered the residence threatening violence then exited the home. Soon after, a suspect shot into the home, striking the victim. The incident appears to be isolated to those involved."

Acting on a tip that was called in to police, the CPD Fugitive Unit, CPD Gun Team, Hamilton County Fugitive Unit, U.S. Marshals, and ATF apprehended McDaniel at a residence in the 2700 block of Dodson Avenue. McDaniel is being held at the Hamilton County Jail.

 



August 20, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 19, 2020

County Schools Have 8 Staff Members, 16 Students With Active COVID-19 Cases; East Ridge Elementary, Tyner Academy Closed Thursday

August 19, 2020

Downtown Alliance Getting Ambassadors Into Action; Some Assessments Not Paid, Leaving Group With Projected Shortfall


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARBAJIAN, BRENDA D 727 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF METH ... (click for more)

County School officials said eight staff members and 16 students have active cases of COVID-19. It was the first time information had been available on the status of students with the virus. ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Downtown Alliance has big plans for its ambassadors for the rest of the year. Executive director Steve Brookes laid out what he expects from the ambassadors for the former “Business ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARBAJIAN, BRENDA D 727 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) ---- ARCHER, TIMOTHY DON 427 LOVE ROAD FRIENDSVILLE, 37737 Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ... (click for more)

County Schools Have 8 Staff Members, 16 Students With Active COVID-19 Cases; East Ridge Elementary, Tyner Academy Closed Thursday

County School officials said eight staff members and 16 students have active cases of COVID-19. It was the first time information had been available on the status of students with the virus. There are 76 active close contacts among the students. The active close contacts among staff members is at 36. There are 59 staff members awaiting test results. Officials said ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Cops Resign In Droves

Viktor Frankl, the great Austrian psychologist whose massive knowledge and wisdom was earned as a prisoner in a World War II concentration camp, once said, “Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.” Well, our dear USofA is in quite a delicate ‘space’ right now. If you dare ... (click for more)

Sports

Dale Hughes Played Big Role In Establishing Lee University Basketball

It may come as a surprise to those who are not longtime members of the Bradley County and Lee University community that Dale R. Hughes was a solid leader in helping get basketball headed in the right direction. During that period, his Lee clubs were widely known as the Vikings. A native of Canton, Ohio, Dale transferred from Kent State University to Lee College during the 1960-61 ... (click for more)

Cheyanne Tarango Hired As Chattanooga Softball Assistant Coach

The Chattanooga Mocs softball program and head coach Frank Reed have announced Wednesday the hiring of former Tennessee Lady Vol and Mexico National Team standout Cheyanne Tarango as an assistant coach on the staff. Coach. Tarango will work primarily with the pitching staff after a highly successful pitching career across various playing levels in the sport. The Anaheim Hills, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors