Garrett Behlau Arrested Wednesday And Charged In Death Of Theresa Behlua

Garrett Behlau, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged In the death of Theresa Behlua, 54.

On Wednesday at approximately 2:30 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a well-being check at a residence in the 2600 block of Waterfront Drive.

Upon arrival, police located Behlau and the deceased, Theresa Behlua.



Officials said, "Based on evidence obtained at the scene and interview of Behlau, investigators determined the woman's death was a criminal act caused by Behlau.



Behlau is charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the CPD Homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit tips by downloading CPD's mobile app, Chattanooga PD Mobile, for free on iPhone and Android.