Garrett Behlau Arrested Wednesday And Charged In Death Of Theresa Behlua

Thursday, August 20, 2020

Garrett Behlau, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged In the death of Theresa Behlua, 54.

On Wednesday at approximately 2:30 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a well-being check at a residence in the 2600 block of Waterfront Drive.

Upon arrival, police located Behlau and the deceased, Theresa Behlua.

Officials said, "Based on evidence obtained at the scene and interview of Behlau, investigators determined the woman's death was a criminal act caused by Behlau.

Behlau is charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail. 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the CPD Homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit tips by downloading CPD's mobile app, Chattanooga PD Mobile, for free on iPhone and Android.


August 20, 2020

Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Cops Resign In Droves

Viktor Frankl, the great Austrian psychologist whose massive knowledge and wisdom was earned as a prisoner in a World War II concentration camp, once said, “Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.” Well, our dear USofA is in quite a delicate ‘space’ right now. If you dare ... (click for more)

Dale Hughes Played Big Role In Establishing Lee University Basketball

It may come as a surprise to those who are not longtime members of the Bradley County and Lee University community that Dale R. Hughes was a solid leader in helping get basketball headed in the right direction. During that period, his Lee clubs were widely known as the Vikings. A native of Canton, Ohio, Dale transferred from Kent State University to Lee College during the 1960-61 ... (click for more)

Cheyanne Tarango Hired As Chattanooga Softball Assistant Coach

The Chattanooga Mocs softball program and head coach Frank Reed have announced Wednesday the hiring of former Tennessee Lady Vol and Mexico National Team standout Cheyanne Tarango as an assistant coach on the staff. Coach. Tarango will work primarily with the pitching staff after a highly successful pitching career across various playing levels in the sport. The Anaheim Hills, ... (click for more)


