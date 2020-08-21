 Friday, August 21, 2020 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths For 4 Days In Row; 83 New Cases

Friday, August 21, 2020

The Health Department reported an additional 83 coronavirus cases in Hamilton County Friday, bringing the new total to 7,232. There are no more deaths and the toll remains at 63 for the fourth day in a row.

Hamilton County has had 5,738 residents recover from the virus.  There are currently 1,431 active cases in the county, a decrease of 88.

There are 65 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals, including four that are suspected. Those include 25 Hamilton County residents. Intensive Care patients are at 22.

 

Tennessee had 61 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,549, state Health Department officials said. 

There were 1,669 new cases in the state for a total of 140,844.

There were 99 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,255.

There have been 102,686 people recover from the virus.

Testing numbers are above 1.978 million.

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 25,427 cases, up 217; 360 deaths, up 14

Davidson County: 22,617 cases, up 156; 245 deaths, up 3

Knox County: 5,607 cases, up 87; 49 deaths, up 1

Bledsoe County:  760 cases, up 1; 3 deaths

Bradley County: 2,276 cases, up 29; 16 deaths

Franklin County: 412 cases, up 12; 4 deaths

Grundy County: 139 cases; 2 deaths

Marion County: 285 cases, up 7; 5 deaths

McMinn County: 684 cases, up 23; 20 deaths

Meigs County: 131 cases, up 1; 2 deaths, up 1

Monroe County: 580 cases, up 18; 10 deaths

Polk County: 296 cases, up 2; 10 deaths

Rhea County: 606 cases, up 4; 2 deaths

Sequatchie County: 136 cases, up 4; 1 death

For more information on COVID-19, call the Health Department’s hotline at 209-8383, or visit their website at Health.HamiltonTN.org.

August 21, 2020

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

August 21, 2020

1 Person Killed In Single-Vehicle Accident On Ooltewah-Georgetown Road

August 21, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road on Friday afternoon. At approximately 12:30 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff deputies responded to the 6300 block ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce ... (click for more)

1 Person Killed In Single-Vehicle Accident On Ooltewah-Georgetown Road

One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road on Friday afternoon. At approximately 12:30 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff deputies responded to the 6300 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road for the report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located the crash. The cause of the accident is ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Are You Cognitive?

My man Larry sends the giggle: “Always remember, ‘Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean there's nobody after you.’” While I think that’s delightfully funny, I happen to know that there are a lot of seniors among us who very privately wonder if … well, what does it mean when you can’t remember your wife’s name, the cashier who always greets you at the grocery store, or, “What’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Match With New Amsterdam FC To Be Open To Fans

For the first time in 2020, fans will be able to watch Chattanooga’s Football Club in person. On August 29th, Chattanooga FC will welcome New Amsterdam FC to Finley Stadium, and a limited number of fans will be able to join in the fun. “Chattanooga FC is excited about the opportunity to safely welcome fans and supporters to Finley Stadium” said Jeremy Alumbaugh, Managing Director, ... (click for more)

Dale Hughes Played Big Role In Establishing Lee University Basketball

It may come as a surprise to those who are not longtime members of the Bradley County and Lee University community that Dale R. Hughes was a solid leader in helping get basketball headed in the right direction. During that period, his Lee clubs were widely known as the Vikings. A native of Canton, Ohio, Dale transferred from Kent State University to Lee College during the 1960-61 ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors