Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths For 4 Days In Row; 83 New Cases

The Health Department reported an additional 83 coronavirus cases in Hamilton County Friday, bringing the new total to 7,232. There are no more deaths and the toll remains at 63 for the fourth day in a row.
Hamilton County has had 5,738 residents recover from the virus. There are currently 1,431 active cases in the county, a decrease of 88.
There are 65 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals, including four that are suspected. Those include 25 Hamilton County residents. Intensive Care patients are at 22.
Tennessee had 61 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,549, state Health Department officials said.
There were 1,669 new cases in the state for a total of 140,844.
There were 99 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,255.
There have been 102,686 people recover from the virus.
Testing numbers are above 1.978 million.
Here are the numbers by county:
Shelby County: 25,427 cases, up 217; 360 deaths, up 14
Davidson County: 22,617 cases, up 156; 245 deaths, up 3
Knox County: 5,607 cases, up 87; 49 deaths, up 1
Bledsoe County: 760 cases, up 1; 3 deaths
Bradley County: 2,276 cases, up 29; 16 deaths
Franklin County: 412 cases, up 12; 4 deaths
Grundy County: 139 cases; 2 deaths
Marion County: 285 cases, up 7; 5 deaths
McMinn County: 684 cases, up 23; 20 deaths
Meigs County: 131 cases, up 1; 2 deaths, up 1
Monroe County: 580 cases, up 18; 10 deaths
Polk County: 296 cases, up 2; 10 deaths
Rhea County: 606 cases, up 4; 2 deaths
Sequatchie County: 136 cases, up 4; 1 death
For more information on COVID-19, call the Health Department’s hotline at 209-8383, or visit their website at Health.HamiltonTN.org
