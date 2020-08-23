 Sunday, August 23, 2020 72.0°F   heavy rain fog/mist   Heavy Rain Fog/Mist

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, August 23, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, MATTHEW CHARLES 
1260 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
-----
BUSH, KELLI JEANINE 
5920 DOGWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
-----
BYRD, TERRENCE DEJUAN 
1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101255 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
DAVIS, AARON WILLIAM 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
DELO, NATHAN JOE 
8170 MUSTANG DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
-----
DIAL, SHAWN FRANKLIN 
3309 DELONG STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
DISALVO, KATELYN A 
751 RUNYAN DR APT 804 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
-----
DOSS, JENNIFER NIKOLE 
1424 OLD AKER VIEW LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
ELKINS, JAY DEAN 
5006 LLOYD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
-----
GOULET, KRISTINA DIANNE 
918 SHERRY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
HERNANDEZ, CLAUDIA C 
837 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
JORDAN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
1417 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
KRAUSE, AMANDA MAY 
219 Beth Page Rd Estill Springs, 373304018 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
LANE, LADARRIUS K 
5131 WOODLAND VIEW CIR Chattanooga, 374102156 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
LOWERY, LACEY BROWN 
8200 THORNEWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
-----
MALLETT, CHARLES ANDREW 
2668 RAINBOW AVENUE NORTH RAINESVILLE, 35220 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
MARTINEZ PEREZ, ANGEL FERNANDO 
1203 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
MELVIN, BRANDY LEESHAE 
6106 PYTHIAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
ASSAULT
-----
MERRITT, SIDNEY REID 
104 PADDLE WHEEL CT COHUTTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
OWENS, JACOREY DARNELL 
3616 GLENDON DR Chattanooga, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
RUSSELL, KEISHA LESHA 
2300 WILSON ST 4H CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
FALSE REPORTS
-----
SHAVERS, MACHELLE DONETTE 
628 BACK VALLEY RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
TAYLOR, WILLIAM ANTHONY 
2118 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
-----
THOMISON, ASHLEY MICHELLE 
1732 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
-----
TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON 
1415 FANCISS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSP
-----
WALDON, DESTINY RENEE 
1414 MEADOWLARK LANE KNOXVILLE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
WALLACE, JAMES DOUGLAS 
153 21 VINE AVE HARVEY, 60426 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
-----
WILSON, MARK ANTHONY 
235 DURHAM DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY)

