Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, MATTHEW CHARLES
1260 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
-----
BUSH, KELLI JEANINE
5920 DOGWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
-----
BYRD, TERRENCE DEJUAN
1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101255
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
DAVIS, AARON WILLIAM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
DELO, NATHAN JOE
8170 MUSTANG DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
-----
DIAL, SHAWN FRANKLIN
3309 DELONG STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
DISALVO, KATELYN A
751 RUNYAN DR APT 804 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
-----
DOSS, JENNIFER NIKOLE
1424 OLD AKER VIEW LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
ELKINS, JAY DEAN
5006 LLOYD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
-----
GOULET, KRISTINA DIANNE
918 SHERRY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
HERNANDEZ, CLAUDIA C
837 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
JORDAN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
1417 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
KRAUSE, AMANDA MAY
219 Beth Page Rd Estill Springs, 373304018
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
LANE, LADARRIUS K
5131 WOODLAND VIEW CIR Chattanooga, 374102156
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
LOWERY, LACEY BROWN
8200 THORNEWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
-----
MALLETT, CHARLES ANDREW
2668 RAINBOW AVENUE NORTH RAINESVILLE, 35220
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
MARTINEZ PEREZ, ANGEL FERNANDO
1203 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
MELVIN, BRANDY LEESHAE
6106 PYTHIAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
ASSAULT
-----
MERRITT, SIDNEY REID
104 PADDLE WHEEL CT COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
OWENS, JACOREY DARNELL
3616 GLENDON DR Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
RUSSELL, KEISHA LESHA
2300 WILSON ST 4H CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
FALSE REPORTS
-----
SHAVERS, MACHELLE DONETTE
628 BACK VALLEY RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
TAYLOR, WILLIAM ANTHONY
2118 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
-----
THOMISON, ASHLEY MICHELLE
1732 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
-----
TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON
1415 FANCISS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSP
-----
WALDON, DESTINY RENEE
1414 MEADOWLARK LANE KNOXVILLE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
WALLACE, JAMES DOUGLAS
153 21 VINE AVE HARVEY, 60426
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
-----
WILSON, MARK ANTHONY
235 DURHAM DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY)
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, MATTHEW CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
|
|BUSH, KELLI JEANINE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/08/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
|
|DELO, NATHAN JOE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DOSS, JENNIFER NIKOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ELKINS, JAY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/17/1968
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|HERNANDEZ, CLAUDIA C
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2020
Charge(s):
|
|KRAUSE, AMANDA MAY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MARTINEZ PEREZ, ANGEL FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/03/1999
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2020
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MCDANIEL, BRANDON DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/15/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2020
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
|
|MELVIN, BRANDY LEESHAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- ASSAULT
|
|MERRITT, SIDNEY REID
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2020
Charge(s):
|
|OWENS, JACOREY DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- SPEEDING
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RUSSELL, KEISHA LESHA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SHAVERS, MACHELLE DONETTE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/09/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2020
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, WILLIAM ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/26/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2020
Charge(s):
|
|TIMMONS, JOSHUA LEVON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSP
|
|WALLACE, JAMES DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/27/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2020
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|WILSON, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/30/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/22/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GEORG
|