Manufacturing Plant Moving From California To Dayton With 72 Jobs

Master Manufacturing Group (MMG) officials announced Monday that the company will relocate its headquarters and manufacturing operations from Rancho Cordova, Calif. to Dayton, Tn.

The project represents the creation of 72 new jobs over the next three years.

MMG will invest $3.9 million to renovate and upgrade an existing manufacturing facility located at 220 Masters Way in Dayton. The building will also undergo extensive retrofitting in order to install holding tanks, electrical and hydraulic infrastructure, and create adequate ventilation for welding and painting operations.

MMG utilizes multiple manufacturing processes including CNC machining, mandrel bending and forming. Processes such as robotic, semi-robotic, manual welding as well as high pressure and high purity welding will be performed in-house at the Dayton facility.

Founded in 1956, Master Manufacturing Group, formerly known as Woodmack Products, Inc., provides custom tube and pipe manufacturing services, specializing in the gas appliance industry. The company offers aluminum, stainless steel and steel tubing components in various shapes, sizes and forms.

Since 2015, TNECD has supported 90 economic development projects in Southeast Tennessee, resulting in more than 12,500 job commitments and approximately $3.8 billion in capital investment.

Governor Bill Lee said, “What happens in rural Tennessee affects every Tennessean, and so we're excited by this investment from Master Manufacturing Group to bring more jobs and growth to Rhea County. I appreciate MMG for choosing to do business in our state, and I look forward to the many ways this new operation will spark economic activity in Southeast Tennessee.”

Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said, “We are pleased to welcome another West Coast, California-based company to the Volunteer State. Tennessee offers companies around the world a favorable business climate and attractive competitive advantages. We thank Master Manufacturing Group for its $4 million investment and commitment to create over 70 new, family-wage jobs in Dayton. This project will have a sizable impact on Rhea County, one of Tennessee’s at-risk counties, in the years ahead.”

MMG president Eric Griesemer said, “We are honored to be a valued community partner in Dayton and Rhea County. The state and local government and economic development leaders have an obvious passion for this community. The Rhea County High School technical program does great work in providing technical training to their students. Moreover, we have discovered they also prepare their students by challenging them to mature in life skills and work with a spirit of excellence. Although the current economic environment presents many unique and unforeseen challenges, we have high expectations for great results as we expand employment with the local workforce over the coming years.”

Rhea County Executive George Thacker said, “I’m excited that Master Manufacturing Group chose Rhea County as their new home. Not only are they great people, but MMG’s culture of excellence is one to inspire us all. To top it all off, they will be offering high-quality job opportunities to Rhea County’s workforce in the years ahead.”

Dayton Mayor Gary Louallen said, “Dayton is not just a great place to live, it’s a great place to do business. Master Manufacturing Group has impressed us with their professionalism in every facet, and with the company’s strong culture and work ethic. They are an excellent fit for this community. We are blessed to have a new industry relocating here, especially during this pandemic. It’s nice to have some good news to share.”

John Bradley, TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development, said, “TVA and the city of Dayton Electric Department congratulate Master Manufacturing Group on its decision to locate and create new jobs in Dayton. Helping to support new job creation and investment is central to TVA’s mission of service and we are proud to partner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and Rhea County Economic and Tourism Council to further that mission.”

Rep. Ron Travis (R-Dayton) said, “I’m proud to welcome Master Manufacturing Group to Dayton. Tennessee continues to be a top choice for companies looking to establish advanced manufacturing facilities. This proves our investment in education and infrastructure is resulting in good jobs in our communities. I congratulate our local leaders who worked to bring this investment to Rhea County.”