NRC Fines TVA More Than $600,000 For Discrimination Violations; Cites 2 Managers For Their Roles

 The Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff has issued a $606,942 civil penalty to the Tennessee Valley Authority, an order prohibiting a senior TVA executive from NRC-licensed activities for five years, and a Notice of Violation to another TVA manager. 

 

The enforcement actions stem from NRC investigations finding that two former TVA employees were subjected to adverse actions after raising concerns about a chilled work environment in which employees are less likely to report safety issues for fear of reprisal. 

 

The NRC found that TVA’s former vice president of regulatory affairs and former director of corporate nuclear licensing violated the NRC’s employee protection rule and engaged in deliberate misconduct.

 

The NRC is prohibiting the former vice president of regulatory affairs from any involvement in NRC-licensed activities for five years, since he was a decision-maker for the adverse employee actions.

 

The NRC is issuing a Notice of Violation to the former director of corporate nuclear licensing. 

 

The NRC staff continues to review and inspect work environment issues and TVA’s corrective actions at the utility’s corporate office and its three nuclear power plants (Browns Ferry, Sequoyah and Watts Bar). As stated in the most recent annual assessment of Watts Bar, the NRC staff has determined that TVA has made progress in addressing these issues. 

 

TVA and the two individuals have 30 days to respond to the NRC’s enforcement actions. 


Georgia COVID Cases Increase By 2,236; 107 More Deaths

Case Against Boykins In Murder Of Woman And Her Daughter Bound To Grand Jury

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 107 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 5,262. There were 2,236 new cases as that total reached 258,354 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 23,717, up 292 since Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 809 cases, up 6; 17 deaths; 60 hospitalizations, ... (click for more)

Gabriel Boykins, 45, on Tuesday morning had his case bound over to the Grand Jury by General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom after she found there was probable cause he killed Tamara Church and her daughter. District Attorney Neal Pinkston brought in Church’s other daughter and a detective as his two witnesses. “She came and left, and said she was coming back, and she never ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rep. Fleischmann: America Must Support Nuclear Energy

As millions of young people graduate around the nation, it is natural that they consider their next steps, especially in these times of extraordinary economic hardship and uncertainty. Generations of high school graduates have been wrongly led to believe that in order to obtain high wage employment, the only options is a four-year degree at a traditional college or university. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Cemetery Watchman

The story comes to me from Oklahoma. I do not know who wrote it, nor its origin, but I hope you will read it and imagine my first reading, just now, as you do … - - - My friend Kevin and I are volunteers at a National Cemetery in Oklahoma and put in a few days a month in a 'slightly larger' uniform. Today had been a long, long day and I just wanted to get the day over with ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Announces Adjusted-Seating Ticket Plan For Neyland Stadium

To align with state and local social-distancing guidelines for public gatherings, Tennessee Athletics has finalized its adjusted seating model for the 2020 football season at Neyland Stadium. Pending the status of the current pandemic, our hope is that this plan is only required for one season and that Neyland Stadium can return to its traditional seating model in 2021. At ... (click for more)

Chat With The Mocs Returns On Thursday; Broadcast On WFLI Radio

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's "Chat with the Mocs" presented by Bud Light kicks off its run of fall shows on Thursday. The weekly radio show is held at Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant in downtown Chattanooga. This is the show's 13th season, featuring live interaction with the "Voice of the Mocs" Jim Reynolds as host. Each broadcast begins at 7:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) ... (click for more)


