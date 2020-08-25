 Tuesday, August 25, 2020 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Soddy Daisy Man Facing Child Sex Charges After Investigation That Began In Kansas City

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

A Soddy Daisy man is facing child sex charges after an investigation that began in Kansas City, Mo.

Tommy James Keen, 45, was charged with aggravated sexual battery.

Last Tuesday, members of the Chattanooga Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Keen's home. 

The search warrant was based off images that were seized by Homeland Security agents in Kansas City.

Authorities said the sexual images involved Keen and a young child. The images were created in July 2018, it was stated.

Analysis of the photos led police to Keen's address, authorities said. 

A social media account belonging to Keen was examined and found to have images of a minor child who strongly resembles the child in the photos obtained from Kansas City, police said.


August 26, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 25, 2020

Soddy Daisy Man Facing Child Sex Charges After Investigation That Began In Kansas City

August 25, 2020

Alabama Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, RUBY JEAN 118 MARGARETA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ASSAULT ---- ... (click for more)

A Soddy Daisy man is facing child sex charges after an investigation that began in Kansas City, Mo. Tommy James Keen, 45, was charged with aggravated sexual battery. Last Tuesday, members ... (click for more)

A woman living in Bridgeport, Alabama, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services for allegedly falsely reporting a Tennessee residence in order to obtain TennCare benefits for herself ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, RUBY JEAN 118 MARGARETA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ASSAULT ---- ARROWOOD, MICHAEL RICHARD 907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County PUBLIC INTOXICATION ---- BLACKMON, TAMMY NICHOLE 1419 ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy Man Facing Child Sex Charges After Investigation That Began In Kansas City

A Soddy Daisy man is facing child sex charges after an investigation that began in Kansas City, Mo. Tommy James Keen, 45, was charged with aggravated sexual battery. Last Tuesday, members of the Chattanooga Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Keen's home. The search warrant was based off images that were seized by Homeland Security agents in ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rep. Fleischmann: America Must Support Nuclear Energy

As millions of young people graduate around the nation, it is natural that they consider their next steps, especially in these times of extraordinary economic hardship and uncertainty. Generations of high school graduates have been wrongly led to believe that in order to obtain high wage employment, the only options is a four-year degree at a traditional college or university. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Cemetery Watchman

The story comes to me from Oklahoma. I do not know who wrote it, nor its origin, but I hope you will read it and imagine my first reading, just now, as you do … - - - My friend Kevin and I are volunteers at a National Cemetery in Oklahoma and put in a few days a month in a 'slightly larger' uniform. Today had been a long, long day and I just wanted to get the day over with ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Trey Smith Honored As Pre-Season First Team All-American

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith as the senior garnered first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, the organization announced Tuesday. Smith has picked up multiple first-team All-America accolades, including from Athlon, CBSSports.com, Phil Steele and Sporting News. Smith is considered one of the top three ... (click for more)

Tennessee Announces Adjusted-Seating Ticket Plan For Neyland Stadium

To align with state and local social-distancing guidelines for public gatherings, Tennessee Athletics has finalized its adjusted seating model for the 2020 football season at Neyland Stadium. Pending the status of the current pandemic, our hope is that this plan is only required for one season and that Neyland Stadium can return to its traditional seating model in 2021. At ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors