Soddy Daisy Man Facing Child Sex Charges After Investigation That Began In Kansas City

A Soddy Daisy man is facing child sex charges after an investigation that began in Kansas City, Mo.

Tommy James Keen, 45, was charged with aggravated sexual battery.

Last Tuesday, members of the Chattanooga Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Keen's home.

The search warrant was based off images that were seized by Homeland Security agents in Kansas City.

Authorities said the sexual images involved Keen and a young child. The images were created in July 2018, it was stated.

Analysis of the photos led police to Keen's address, authorities said.

A social media account belonging to Keen was examined and found to have images of a minor child who strongly resembles the child in the photos obtained from Kansas City, police said.