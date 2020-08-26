 Wednesday, August 26, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy with haze   Mostly Cloudy with Haze

Breaking News


County Mayor Coppinger: "Erlanger Is Not For Sale"

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

After a private equity healthcare firm offered to buy Erlanger Health System for $475 million, County Mayor Jim Coppinger said, "Erlanger is not for sale - then or now."

The county mayor received an eight-page offer for the long-standing public hospital from Joshua Nemzoff, president of StoneBridge Healthcare, which is described as an innovative company formed to buy, save and turn around deeply distressed hospitals in the cities and suburbs of America."

The group said, "The coronavirus has created the worst financial crisis American hospitals have ever faced, depriving them of the revenue they need to stay alive. Many U.S. hospitals are close to running out of cash and the ability to operate. StoneBridge Healthcare was in the works long before COVID-19, but the disease has only accelerated the need for distressed hospitals to be saved. This is particularly true in underserved communities, where access to health care is limited and the loss of a hospital would be devastating."

Mr. Nemzoff said, "We want to ensure that these vital places of high-quality care remain open and thriving for the communities they serve. Our experience, our financial investment and our commitment to expanding primary care into the urban areas we serve make our company the only one of its kind."

County Mayor Coppinger said, "Erlanger is extremely important to our entire region and is second to none as a public hospital." 

Erlanger officials said, "StoneBridge’s proposal was presumably constructed with the belief that Erlanger is struggling financially. This belief is simply not true; Erlanger’s financial status is solid. A few key metrics for Fiscal Year 2020 that are important indicators of Erlanger’s financial status include: 

 

Erlanger is expected to considerably outperform its current budgeted net income of $5 million. 

 

- Erlanger’s days of cash on hand exceed 100 days, a significant improvement during FY 2020.

 

“The unwavering position that Erlanger is not for sale is shared by the hospital Board, Mayor Coppinger and the Hamilton County Delegation,” said Linda Moss Mines, Chair of Erlanger’s Board of Trustees. “Erlanger is essential to our community and will continue providing exceptional care to all citizens. Our region has relied on Erlanger for over 125 years, and we will continue to be here for our patients.”

 

“Erlanger is an essential civic asset for delivering innovative, high-quality medical care in this region,” said Dr. William L. Jackson, president and CEO of Erlanger Health System. “It is not only our responsibility, but also our privilege, to care for everyone in our service area. Without Erlanger operating as the public’s non-profit, safety-net hospital, thousands of people would not receive the care they need. Erlanger has an honorable mission through the dedication of all 6,600 associates to make Chattanooga and the surrounding areas a better and healthier place to live and work.” 

 

Click here for the Erlanger Offer To Purchase.


August 26, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 25, 2020

Soddy Daisy Man Facing Child Sex Charges After Investigation That Began In Kansas City

August 25, 2020

Alabama Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, RUBY JEAN 118 MARGARETA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ASSAULT ---- ... (click for more)

A Soddy Daisy man is facing child sex charges after an investigation that began in Kansas City, Mo. Tommy James Keen, 45, was charged with aggravated sexual battery. Last Tuesday, members ... (click for more)

A woman living in Bridgeport, Alabama, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services for allegedly falsely reporting a Tennessee residence in order to obtain TennCare benefits for herself ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, RUBY JEAN 118 MARGARETA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ASSAULT ---- ARROWOOD, MICHAEL RICHARD 907 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County PUBLIC INTOXICATION ---- BLACKMON, TAMMY NICHOLE 1419 ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy Man Facing Child Sex Charges After Investigation That Began In Kansas City

A Soddy Daisy man is facing child sex charges after an investigation that began in Kansas City, Mo. Tommy James Keen, 45, was charged with aggravated sexual battery. Last Tuesday, members of the Chattanooga Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Keen's home. The search warrant was based off images that were seized by Homeland Security agents in ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rep. Fleischmann: America Must Support Nuclear Energy

As millions of young people graduate around the nation, it is natural that they consider their next steps, especially in these times of extraordinary economic hardship and uncertainty. Generations of high school graduates have been wrongly led to believe that in order to obtain high wage employment, the only options is a four-year degree at a traditional college or university. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Six Things To Loathe

It’s increasingly hard to know who exactly is pulling America’s puppet strings but when I launched my Morning Readings yesterday, it became quickly obvious that my country seems to be about two inches shy of being left of plumb. Yes, I believe we are somewhat off center and that the tail is now wagging the dog. Here are six reasons the true American people can’t be quiet for too ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Trey Smith Honored As Pre-Season First Team All-American

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith as the senior garnered first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, the organization announced Tuesday. Smith has picked up multiple first-team All-America accolades, including from Athlon, CBSSports.com, Phil Steele and Sporting News. Smith is considered one of the top three ... (click for more)

Tennessee Announces Adjusted-Seating Ticket Plan For Neyland Stadium

To align with state and local social-distancing guidelines for public gatherings, Tennessee Athletics has finalized its adjusted seating model for the 2020 football season at Neyland Stadium. Pending the status of the current pandemic, our hope is that this plan is only required for one season and that Neyland Stadium can return to its traditional seating model in 2021. At ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors