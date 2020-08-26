 Wednesday, August 26, 2020 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

UTC And Health Department Announce COVID-19 Exposures At Douglas Heights Apartments

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with UTC is notifying the community of potential COVID-19 exposures at Douglas Heights Apartments, 930 Douglas St. 

 

Case investigations revealed that persons were in this facility during their infectious periods beginning Monday, Aug. 17, through today (Wednesday, Aug.

26). It is recommended that anyone who lived in or visited this apartment complex on these dates get tested and monitor their symptoms. Douglas Heights is not a property of UTC, but some students live in the complex.

 

The UTC COVID-19 Campus Support Team asks UTC students with potential exposure to complete the COVID-19 Notification Form, which can be found at https://cm.maxient.com/reportingform.php?UTChattanooga&layout_id=61 and/or to call the campus office of Student Outreach and Support at (423) 425-2299. UTC has resources and other information about what happens when a positive case of COVID-19 is reported at UTC. See the UTC website for more information at https://blog.utc.edu/coronavirus/what-happens-when-a-covid-19-case-is-reported/ .”

 

The Hamilton County Health Department is engaged in efforts to identify and contact residents of Chattanooga and surrounding communities who may have been exposed.

 

“If you have been exposed to someone with the virus, you should quarantine from others for 14 days, monitor yourself for symptoms, and get tested,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

 

If COVID-19 symptoms occur, do not leave your residence except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.


August 26, 2020

Tennessee Highway Patrol Offers Reward For Information In Vandalism Of Edward Carmack Statue In Nashville

August 26, 2020

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 8/26/20


The Tennessee Highway Patrol Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance to identify individuals related to the vandalism of the Edward Carmack Statue atop of the state ... (click for more)

(click for more)



Tennessee Highway Patrol Offers Reward For Information In Vandalism Of Edward Carmack Statue In Nashville

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance to identify individuals related to the vandalism of the Edward Carmack Statue atop of the state Capitol Motlow Tunnel entrance in Nashville, on May 30. During the protest, approximately three individuals can be seen toppling the statue. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered ... (click for more)

Rep. Fleischmann: America Must Support Nuclear Energy

As millions of young people graduate around the nation, it is natural that they consider their next steps, especially in these times of extraordinary economic hardship and uncertainty. Generations of high school graduates have been wrongly led to believe that in order to obtain high wage employment, the only options is a four-year degree at a traditional college or university. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Six Things To Loathe

It’s increasingly hard to know who exactly is pulling America’s puppet strings but when I launched my Morning Readings yesterday, it became quickly obvious that my country seems to be about two inches shy of being left of plumb. Yes, I believe we are somewhat off center and that the tail is now wagging the dog. Here are six reasons the true American people can’t be quiet for too ... (click for more)

Vols' Trey Smith Honored As Pre-Season First Team All-American

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith as the senior garnered first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, the organization announced Tuesday. Smith has picked up multiple first-team All-America accolades, including from Athlon, CBSSports.com, Phil Steele and Sporting News. Smith is considered one of the top three ... (click for more)

Tennessee Announces Adjusted-Seating Ticket Plan For Neyland Stadium

To align with state and local social-distancing guidelines for public gatherings, Tennessee Athletics has finalized its adjusted seating model for the 2020 football season at Neyland Stadium. Pending the status of the current pandemic, our hope is that this plan is only required for one season and that Neyland Stadium can return to its traditional seating model in 2021. At ... (click for more)


