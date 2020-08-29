 Saturday, August 29, 2020 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Chattanooga Country Club Reopens After 10-Day Closure Due To Employees With COVID-19

Saturday, August 29, 2020 - by John Shearer
The Chattanooga Golf and Country Club’s main entrance
- photo by John Shearer

The Chattanooga Golf and Country Club reopened Saturday after having been closed since Aug. 19 after some employees tested positive for COVID-19.

 

"We are back open today,” said general manager Michael Murray in an email to chattanoogan.com Saturday morning.

“We had a few cases in our employee team that are college students.  We figured the safest thing was to close for 10 days and quarantine all employees .”

 

A detailed Aug. 19 letter from manager Murray and taped to the front door of the club’s main entrance for several days said a decision had initially been made by the club’s board to close out of caution and local health department suggestions.

 

“Unfortunately we have had several of our employee team test positive for COVID in multiple areas of the club,” wrote Mr. Murray, who is also the club’s chief operating officer. "The safety of our employee team and members is our first priority. The board voted at their meeting tonight to close all operations immediately (except Fitness, which has a separate isolated staff) until further notice. 

 

“We are working with the Health Department on guidance on when to reopen safely and will keep you informed. Apart from Fitness, all areas of the club will be closed effective Thursday 20th August until we can quarantine the staff in accordance with Health Department guidelines.

 

“Golf will be open on a first come basis with no tee times and no staff on duty for walkers only, you may bring your own pull cart also. All practice facilities will be closed as well. 

 

“Unfortunately, we will not be able to offer food to go at this time. Your patience and understanding is greatly appreciated as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times.”

 

A check Saturday morning revealed that a number of golfers were already on the course on the first day back open, and golf carts were being used by some people.

 

The club has been in operation since 1896.

 

Jcshearer2@comcast.net

Letter posted on club door about closing
- photo by John Shearer

